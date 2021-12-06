ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say goodbye to the Saintsations; New name for Saints dancers, cheerleaders

By CARLIE HOLLATH WELLS, The New Orleans Advocate
Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - The Saintsations ain't dere no more. The new...

Saintsations no more. Team name changed to be more ‘inclusive.’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Twitter post on Monday afternoon confirmed the news — the Saintsations are no more. In a post from the New Orleans Saints, “We asked Saints nation to tell us what we should call our new entertainment team, which includes the region’s best dancers, cheerleaders, and stunters!”
Iconic New Orleans Saints cheer team changes name

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – Saints fans, say goodbye to the Saintsations. On Monday, the New Orleans Saints announced that the iconic dance and cheer team changes its name. With the help from fans, the formerly known Saintsations are now the Saints Cheer Krewe. Meet the Saints Cheer Krewe!. Watch...
