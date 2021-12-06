Say goodbye to the Saintsations; New name for Saints dancers, cheerleaders

After finalizing their roster for 2022, Cloud9 still had a few more changes planned for their coaching staff. On Tuesday November 30, cloud9 announced they will be moving on from Mithy and Reignover as coaches for the LCS team. C9 also announced the departure of coach Westrice from the Academy team.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Twitter post on Monday afternoon confirmed the news — the Saintsations are no more. In a post from the New Orleans Saints, “We asked Saints nation to tell us what we should call our new entertainment team, which includes the region’s best dancers, cheerleaders, and stunters!”
We officially transition from fall to winter this week on the high school sports calendar, but before we do that, a bon voyage to the second prep football season of 2021. It is, in part, a tribute to Lea County, the beauty of the dual-threat quarterback and the unbridled joy of the first-time state champion.
The Alexandria dance program has a good nucleus of returners to build around with a mix of newcomers as the Cardinals try to keep progressing in an always-tough Central Lakes Conference and then at the Section 4AA meet. Heidi Carstensen, Aleah Dokter, Isabell Mohr and Greta Zenner are four seniors...
The Syracus fire chief Mickey Scott tells 16 News Now that Hershberger served as a volunteer trainee for the department back in 2001. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman tells Michiana goodbye during his final night on the air. Players' choice Marcus Freeman expected to become head coach. Updated: 3...
METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Monday's transactions list. Jordan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for coronavirus, a source told the Times-Picayune on Monday afternoon. The NFL is not mandated to reveal why players are placed on the list.
The New Orleans Saints have announced their nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. For the second year in a row, they've selected defensive end Cam Jordan for the honor. He will now be up against 31 other players in the NFL for this prestigious honor.
Crews were seen outside the soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena on Monday morning, removing the iconic Staples Center lettering, logos and signage. NBC 7's L.A. sister station's chopper captured the iconic red letters being taken down and hauled away on a truck. The new name and logos are part of a 20-year...
METAIRIE, La. - The Saints star running back is finally ready to return to the playing field after a four-game absence. Kamara is expected to practice Wednesday for only the fifth time since spraining his knee against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Assuming all goes well, he’ll be back in the lineup for the Saints against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints waived second-year defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and brought veteran receiver Kevin White back to the practice squad Tuesday. Roach is a Baton Rouge native who played high school football at Madison Prep Academy. He originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
The Green Bay Packers placed reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
Tyson Chupp hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points, to lead Bethany Christian to a 62-42 victory over Lakeland Christian in a Hoosier Plains Conference win on Tuesday. Beck Willems added 19 points and 13 boards for the Bruins, while Ben Keyes chipped in 11 points.
IOWA CITY – Iowa hasn’t played a football game in Orlando since 2005, but there will a familiarity to it all when the Hawkeyes face Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. A familiar coach – the Wildcats’ Mark Stoops is a former Hawkeye defensive back.
Blaze Alldredge’s football career began in his home state of Florida. It then took him across the country to Los Angeles for junior college, back south to Texas where he spent three seasons at Rice and then slightly north to Missouri, the final stop of his collegiate career. But Sunday...
NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – Saints fans, say goodbye to the Saintsations. On Monday, the New Orleans Saints announced that the iconic dance and cheer team changes its name. With the help from fans, the formerly known Saintsations are now the Saints Cheer Krewe. Meet the Saints Cheer Krewe!. Watch...
The time has come for Bringing Up Bates star Erin Paine to say goodbye. Gil and Kelly Bates‘ daughter is closing one chapter and moving forward on her journey. She shared the news with her many Instagram followers, revealing what she has planned for her family going forward. Read on to get the full scoop.
