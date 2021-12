With the season winding down, the NCAA Transfer Portal is set to heat up. Penn State's first entry is redshirt sophomore safety Tyler Rudolph. Rudolph saw only limited action over his three years in Happy Valley, appearing in just 12 games. He totaled seven tackles in those appearances. Six of those came this season over the first four games of the campaign. He has not appeared in a game for the Nittany Lions since the Villanova win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO