Grid Legends launches in February, preorders now live

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA has announced that Grid Legends will launch on February 25th and that preorders are now live for both Standard and Deluxe editions of the game. Grid Legends is Codemasters next motorsport offering, giving players “the most social and connected Grid ever,” which will support cross-play inside its race creator. The...

Related
Nintendo Enthusiast

Persona 25th anniversary merch featuring protagonists now available to preorder

Atlus is releasing special Persona merch to celebrate its big 25th anniversary, which began with Revelations: Persona in September 1996. The merchandise features the protagonists from all five Persona games, and they’re on everything from charm watches to mask covers and more. Preorders are now live in Japan on the T-Fan Site.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Take Control of Spectacular Motorsport when Grid Legends Launches February 25

Calling all racing thrill-seekers! We’ve got a pretty special date for you to circle on your calendar…. We’re so excited to announce that Grid Legends launches on February 25, 2022, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with Smart Delivery enabled. In just a couple of months, you’ll have the keys to the latest chapter of a revered racing franchise, bigger and better with new modes, new experiences, and more cars and locations than ever before.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

GRID Legends Mechanic Pass – what does the Mechanic Pass do?

Sports and racing games are known for their tempting pre-order bonuses, deluxe editions, and in-game boosts that aim to get players to part way with some extra cash. And GRID Legends, Codemasters‘ next racing game, is no different, with a Mechanic Pass on offer for those that purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

GRID Legends Release Date and Gameplay To Be Revealed Tomorrow

EA and Codemasters plan to release new footage of the racing title GRID Legends, as well as the game’s official release date on December 3, 2021, at 4 PM UTC. In addition to new gameplay, fans can also expect to see new features, cars, and locations during the premiere. GRID Legends is expected to release sometime in 2022 for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Grid Legends’ release date revealed and pre-orders available now

Codemasters’ latest entry in the Grid series, Grid Legends, has been unveiled with a gameplay trailer and release date. Grid Legends will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on February 25 2022. Players will be able to jump into “the most social and connected Grid ever”. Grid Legends will feature a new virtual production story mode, the most extensive career mode in the franchise’s history, and the ability to design custom tracks.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Grid Legends Official Launch Date Announced with Global Gameplay Reveal Video

Codemasters and EA have confirmed the Grid Legends official launch date and revealed a Global Gameplay Reveal video. Grid Legends has been confirmed to be released next year, February 25, 2022. It will feature the biggest variety of game modes and it includes a deeper Career with over 250 events. The story mode will be epic with the title Driven to Glory with the return of Drift and Elimination, and the introduction of Electric Boost racing.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepur.com

What is the release date of Grid Legends?

Since 2008, Codemasters’ Grid series has given racing fans the chance to slip behind the driver’s seat for some speedy simulation. The next entry is Grid Legends, which will serve up a set of brand-new features when it launches on February 25, 2022 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. February is for lovers — and drivers.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

When is Grid Legends coming out? Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay

Looking to scratch that arcade-style racing itch? We’ve got everything you need to know about Grid Legends’ release date, platform availability, gameplay, and more. The next edition of Codemasters’ tour race franchise is on the way with an enhanced story mode that will drop players directly into the thrills of high-octane racing.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Grid Legends Set For Early 2022 Release On PlayStation Platforms

Grid Legends Set For Early 2022 Release On PlayStation Platforms. Electronic Arts acquired Codemasters earlier this year and the team has been working on many games. The publisher and developer combo have announced that Grid Legends will be heading to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The carded release date is February 25th, 2022. Interested fans can pre-order the game right now from the PlayStation Store! Fans that pre-order will be rewarded for it with bonus content and more. Are you ready to hit the track?
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

GRID Legends Preview – Ramping up the action and over-the-top racing

There’s a lot of different ways to make a video game sequel. You can simply add more content to what you found success with before, you can try to introduce radical new ideas and concepts or, if it’s been a few years since the last entry, perhaps you just reboot the whole thing. GRID Legends, in some ways, takes all three approaches at once.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Studios Spotlight: Mojang Studios

In this Xbox Game Studio Spotlight, the Minecraft developers and brand caretaker — Mojang Studios — is going under the microscope. See how the dev ranks, its history, projects, and how many achievements you've unlocked!. Mojang Studios overview. Mojang Studios was a company founded around one product — Minecraft. The...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

GRID Legends looks to continue Codemasters’ streak of great racing games

Codemasters has come a long way in recent years, releasing the excellent DiRT 5 last year which was mighty impressive on PS5 and Xbox Series Series X|S. The studio was also scooped up by EA to become its main racing game machine (sorry, Need For Speed), resulting in the latest F1 game making a big splash.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 6: Splitgate vs. Age of Empires IV

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting portal-powered competitive FPS Splitgate against Microsoft's latest strategy epic, Age of Empires IV. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Spiritfarer's last and largest free update arrives next week

Spiritfarer's last and largest update arrives as a free download next week on December 13th, adding a new island, two new spirits, and more. The update is named the Jackie & Daria update, after the two new spirits it adds. "In the Jackie and Daria Update, our heroine Stella sets sail for a new island where she’ll discover a dilapidated hospital and two new spirits: the caretaker Jackie, and Daria, his main patient," Thunder Lotus explains. "Stella’s care and efforts will help soothe a troubled mind and bring the facility back to its former glory." The update also brings with it a new platforming event and more ferry upgrades.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Gameplay Chart: Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 reign supreme

It's another week of Halo Infinite at the top of our latest Xbox Gameplay Chart, while further down, several Xbox Game Pass additions make their first appearances. Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending December 5th, 2021. PositionGamePublisherLast week. 10. ROBLOXRoblox10. 11. Destiny 2Bungie13. 28.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 5: Alan Wake Remastered vs. The Medium

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting the much-requested return of Alan Wake against Bloober Team's dual-reality psychological thriller, The Medium. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Challenge 5

We've had thousands of gamers register for the Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Community Challenge event and it's now time to reveal the challenge for Day 5:. For the 5th challenge, you need to unlock five achievements flagged Collectable. The key points are:. You can click the Valid Achievements button...
VIDEO GAMES

