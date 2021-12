England captain Joe Root has some painful memories of touring Australia but is eager to “put the record straight” with a famous Ashes victory, starting this week in Brisbane.Two of the lowest moments of Root’s career have come Down Under, dropped from the Test team for the first and only time after struggling in the 2013/14 campaign and then fronting a chastening 4-0 defeat as skipper four years later.He ended that series hooked up to a drip in a Sydney hospital after being struck by a bout of viral gastroenteritis and was forced to pass his post-match duties to James...

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO