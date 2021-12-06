Donate to World Bicycle Relief and Trek will match it

Ahead of the giving season, JaM Cellars pledges $25,000 and monthly fundraising events for Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, supporting musicians in need throughout 2022. – JaM Cellars, makers of Butter Chardonnay, JaM Cabernet, Toast Sparkling, and Sugar Sweet White, renewed its commitment to support Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a national non-profit organization providing financial assistance to career musicians and music industry workers in need. In response to venue closures and event cancellations due to COVID-19, JaM Cellars partnered with Sweet Relief in 2021 to aid their mission of supporting out-of-work musicians with a lineup of virtual fundraising events and a monetary commitment. In this first year, JaM Cellars raised a total of $28,696 through monthly performances—featuring artists such as G. Love, Lisa Loeb, Cassadee Pope, and Mondo Cozmo—co-branded merchandise, and viewer donations. Today, JaM Cellars recommitted to this music industry partnership for a second year in 2022, including a minimum donation of $25,000 and monthly virtual fundraising performances benefiting Sweet Relief.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO