Donate to World Bicycle Relief and Trek will match it

By Hannah Dobson
singletrackworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrek has allocated £500,000 to match funding donations made to World Bicycle Relief until 31st December 2021, so any donation you make via their fundraising page will be doubled. World Bicycle Relief’s Buffalo Bicycle is our Bike of the Year. This year, instead of selecting a Trek...

Sand Mountain Reporter

DCSO accepts donation of 30 bicycles for children in need

Leon McClung, better known as “The Bicycle Man,” has made it his mission to repair discarded bicycles for children in need during the holidays. The 91-year-old ensures each bicycle is in good working order before gifting it to a child in need. Each bike comes with a note attached that...
CHARITIES
Islands' Weekly

‘Double Your Donation’ match for Lopez Swim Center

Friends of Lopez Island Pool (FLIP) is excited and grateful for Lopezians Karen and Randy Wilburn, who are setting the pace for its Year-End Campaign with a generous match for all gifts received by December 15, 2021, up to $30,000. All donations will go toward the creation of the community Swim Center, building an all-ages, year-round gathering place where we can all thrive in fitness, safety, health, and fun.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
hngnews.com

DCHS, Rudolph seek matching donations during Giving Tuesday

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is celebrating generosity and community support on the global day of giving, Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and participating organizations seek to inspire people to give back in an impactful way to causes they support.
DANE COUNTY, WI
#Bike#Charity#World Bicycle Relief#Buffalo Bicycles#Trek Bikes#Education
shop-eat-surf.com

REEF to Match Donations to The Surfrider Foundation On Giving Tuesday

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches, for all people. Courtesy of REEF. Carlsbad, CA (November 30, 2021) – On Giving Tuesday 11/30, REEF, the popular surf inspired and comfort focused footwear brand, is matching donations dollar for dollar up to $100,000 to the Surfrider Foundation. The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network. The group fights for plastic reduction, ocean protection, beach access, coastal preservation and clean water.
CHARITIES
myrgv.com

Anonymous donor to match up to $10K in food bank donations

With Thanksgiving week in the books, the Food Bank RGV is hoping to attract donations and volunteers starting with Giving Tuesday — and it’s got an anonymous donor willing to match up to $10,000. “After a week of giving thanks, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday is this global movement...
CHARITIES
wineindustryadvisor.com

JaM Cellars Recommits to Sweet Relief Partnership and $25,000 Donation for a Second Year

Ahead of the giving season, JaM Cellars pledges $25,000 and monthly fundraising events for Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, supporting musicians in need throughout 2022. – JaM Cellars, makers of Butter Chardonnay, JaM Cabernet, Toast Sparkling, and Sugar Sweet White, renewed its commitment to support Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a national non-profit organization providing financial assistance to career musicians and music industry workers in need. In response to venue closures and event cancellations due to COVID-19, JaM Cellars partnered with Sweet Relief in 2021 to aid their mission of supporting out-of-work musicians with a lineup of virtual fundraising events and a monetary commitment. In this first year, JaM Cellars raised a total of $28,696 through monthly performances—featuring artists such as G. Love, Lisa Loeb, Cassadee Pope, and Mondo Cozmo—co-branded merchandise, and viewer donations. Today, JaM Cellars recommitted to this music industry partnership for a second year in 2022, including a minimum donation of $25,000 and monthly virtual fundraising performances benefiting Sweet Relief.
CHARITIES
Morning Times

Save a Life Campaign matching donations to ACS

EAST SMITHFIELD – The 2021 Staffworks Save A Life Campaign will be matching donations to Animal Care Sanctuary through Dec. 31. This year, the Save A Life Campaign has 33 participating animal welfare organizations located in 11 counties in New York State and Pennsylvania. Animal Care Sanctuary is the only Pennsylvania-based shelter in this year’s campaign.
EAST SMITHFIELD, PA
FOX2Now

Your Giving Tuesday donation to Wildlife Rescue Center will be matched

ST. LOUIS – Today is Giving Tuesday and it’s a chance for people to give to their favorite organizations in their community. The Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin takes in injured wildlife like raccoons, squirrels, foxes, and more, heals them, and returns them to the wild. It takes a lot of resources to do this effectively. Executive Director of the Wildlife Rescue Center Kim Rutledge stopped by the FOX 2 studios to talk about the potential for matching funds and she told us a great story with a happy ending for a baby raccoon.
BALLWIN, MO
Woodward News

GIVING TUESDAY: Oklahoma Regional Food Bank to match donations today

On Nov. 30, double the impact of your GivingTuesday gift by donating to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Holiday Match. Thanks to APMEX, the Cresap Family Foundation and an anonymous donor, all donations to the Regional Food Bank are matched up to $500,000. GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement,...
CHARITIES
Fox5 KVVU

Homeward Bound Cats matching donations on Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To celebrate giving Tuesday, when you give back to homeward bound cat’s adoptions, they'll match your donation. Thanks to the generosity of 4 local donors, the shelter is matching donations up to $11,500 dollars to help cats in need find homes and receive medical treatment. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
therapidian.org

Donations to The Salvation Army on Giving Tuesday Will Be Matched Up To $50,000

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Citizen Tribune

Modern Woodmen matches donations to West Hamblen VFD

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many nonprofits have been adversely affected due to being unable to raise funds for operations. The West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department has hosted an annual golf tournament that is a huge contributor to department operations. Due to not being able to have a tournament. Modern Woodmen of America Hamblen and Jefferson County Agent Preston Bowen stepped in to help the department.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
panolawatchman.com

Waste Connections donates 13 bicycles to Christmas Blessings program

Waste Connections, the City of Carthage’s solid waste collection service, donated 13 bicycles to be used in conjunction with the Angel Tree at the First United Methodist Church on Tuesday morning. “We like to give back to the communities we service and help less fortunate families, plus we like to give bikes because they provide fun, outdoor activity for the kids,” District Manager Blake Aulds said. “Our employees and vendors work together to collect the funds to purchase the bikes.” Pictured from left to right: City Commissioner Jerry Hanszen, Manager Blake Aulds, Residential Supervisor Kevin McNeil, Residential Driver Eric Minor, Commercial Supervisor Michael Oliver, City Manager Steve Williams, Mayor Olin Joffrion, City Secretary Dana Griffin, Mission Carthage Director Jennifer Randall, First United Methodist Church Angel Tree Coordinators Tami Sharbaugh, Shannon Jacks and Becky Gullette, and Teresa Dennard.

