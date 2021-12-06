ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

RIDOH reports the first human case of Jamestown Canyon Virus and the second human case of West Nile Virus in 2021

By Ryan Belmore - What'sUpNewp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced Rhode Island’s...

wtmj.com

Wisconsin reports first case of omicron virus variant

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin officials have detected the first person with the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the man had recently traveled to South Africa, where the variant has become prevalent. Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine. Public health officials in California have also linked an outbreak of at least five people with the omicron variant to a Wisconsin wedding last month.
WISCONSIN STATE
panhandlepost.com

PPHD: 144 new virus cases reported in the Panhandle

The Omicron variant is classified as a highly transmissible variant of concern and was first identified in South Africa last week. The first known case has been confirmed in the United States today. The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters. All FDA-approved...
ALLIANCE, NE
State
Rhode Island State
outbreaknewstoday.com

Queensland reports 75% decrease in Ross River virus cases

Queensland Health is reporting a 75 percent decrease in Ross River virus cases to date across the state; however, officials remind the public there’s still a couple of months to go heading into peak season. Last year, there were 3,407 cases of Ross River virus recorded across the state. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Colorado State University

Study: Potential to reduce West Nile virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed

Backyard chickens received ivermectin as an urban West Nile virus control strategy. Photo: Karen Holcomb/UC Davis. Story by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Burness Communications. Researchers at the University of California, Davis and Colorado State University have found evidence that adding ivermectin to backyard bird feeders has...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Petoskey News Review

As state, region experience another virus surge, schools report new cases

GAYLORD — Schools in Otsego County are reporting new cases of the coronavirus as the state and Northern Michigan experience another surge from the disease. As of Tuesday, the Gaylord Community Schools (GCS) reported two new cases at the high school, one at the intermediate school, and one each at North Ohio and South Maple elementary schools. The middle school had two new cases as of Nov. 21.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
KVUE

Houston Methodist reports eight cases of omicron variant, the city's first human cases

HOUSTON — Houston Methodist experts have identified eight cases of the COVID omicron variant through virus genome sequencing, the hospital said tonight. While omicron has shown up in Houston's wastewater, there had been only one human case confirmed locally until now. That was a woman in her 40s who lives in northwest Harris County and hadn't traveled recently.
HOUSTON, TX
outbreaknewstoday.com

H5N6 avian influenza in China: Additional human case reported in Guangdong Province

The Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health reports monitoring a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in Mainland China. The case involves a 68-year-old man living in Huizhou in Guangdong Province, who kept poultry at home. He developed symptoms on December 3 and was admitted for treatment on December 7. The patient is in critical condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 690 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 690 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the new cases, 534 are confirmed cases and 156 are probable. There have been 9,427 total hospitalizations and 156,669 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,498. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Grouse population rebounding after West Nile Virus caused major blow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s state bird, the Ruffed Grouse, once had a booming population across the commonwealth. Its population has a natural ebb and flow, according to Lisa Williams, Division Chief for Wildlife Diversity at the Pennsylvania Game Commission. “Grouse are funny in that their populations go through this boom...
HARRISBURG, PA
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIBW

Missouri confirms 1st case of omicron virus variant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in Missouri. The St. Louis Health Department said Saturday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed the virus case in a resident of St. Louis that was first reported Friday as a presumed case of the omicron variant.
MISSOURI STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
klkntv.com

Lyme disease bacteria detected in northeast Nebraska tick population

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported two cases of Lyme disease to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). NNPHD reported both patients were exposed around the same time at sites near one another in Thurston County. DHHS, NNPHD and the Winnebago...
NEBRASKA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
