BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been an unseasonably mild Saturday with record warmth across the Baltimore area. With strong West/Southwest flow, BWI Airport managed to break a 40-year-old record topping out at 70 degrees. This beat the old record of 69 degrees set back during the late 1970s. The warmth, however, comes at a cost. A wind advisory is now in effect through 1AM where gusts to 50 mph are possible. The winds will be strong throughout the evening hours and a couple isolated power outages can’t be ruled out. A few gusty showers and a thunderstorm are also possible this evening, followed by...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 41 MINUTES AGO