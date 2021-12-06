ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

People in Trump areas three times more likely to die of Covid, says new analysis

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpOJK_0dFeY4iG00

Americans living in areas that supported Donald Trump in the last presidential election , are three times as likely to die from Covid-19 , according to a new analysis.

In findings that will raise further questions as to why some sections of the country are far less willing to get vaccinated than others, the examination of 3,000 counties across the United States found people in places that voted for Mr Trump by at least 60 per cent had 2.7 times the death rate of counties that voted for Joe Biden by the same measure.

The analysis, carried out by National Public Radio, which examined the deaths of 100,000 people since 1 May 2021, echoes similar discoveries by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), which in September said counties that voted for Mr Trump had vaccination rates as much as 10 per cent lower than counties that voted for Mr Biden.

And they sit alongside a series of high-profile decisions by the governors of Republican states such as Florida and Texas, to block federal efforts to mandate people to use masks or take a vaccine.

In October, for instance, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order that prohibited any entity in the state, including private businesses, from requiring vaccinations for employees or their customers.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defence against the virus, but should always remain voluntary and never forced,” he tweeted.

Across the United States, around 60 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. States such as Vermont — where 74 per cent are fully vaccinated — and Massachusetts, 73, have the highest rates per capita.

The lowest is Louisiana, where just 49 per cent of people are fully vaccinated and which Mr Trump - who mocked the wearing of masks even though he caught Covid - beat Mr Biden by 58 points to 40. In Texas, which Mr Trump won 52 - 46, the vaccination rate is 55 per cent.

Data collated by Johns Hopkins University suggests as many as many as 789,071 Americans have lost their lives to Covid, and that as many as 2,000 people are dying each day, as new variants such as omicron spread around the world.

Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arizona are among the states with the highest death rates per capita, according to a report by US News and World Report .

Data collated by the Centers for Disease control shows that unvaccinated people are 6 times more likely to contract Covid, and 14 times more likely to die from it, compared to in individuals who had been vaccinated.

In September, in an address from the White House, Mr Biden said American was experiencing “a pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

He later said: “The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing,” he said, condemning the 70m people who remained unvaccinated.

He added: “And to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine with false information the fight against Covid-19. This is totally unacceptable.”

Kaiser Family Foundation vice president Liz Hamel told NPR it was clear that political affiliation was now the strongest indicator of someone’s vaccination status.

“An unvaccinated person is three times as likely to lean Republican as they are to lean Democrat,” she said.

“If I wanted to guess if somebody was vaccinated or not and I could only know one thing about them, I would probably ask what their party affiliation is.”

Comments / 350

Mayor of Hell
4d ago

top 5 states with the current highest rates of infections ALL voted for Biden...Vermont, New Hampshire, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island...

Reply(31)
63
Guest
4d ago

Funny my county is 95 percent Republicans and our vaccinated numbers ar actually very high. Last I checked we were capable adults. Btw Trump created the vaccine. Biden got his in February before he was elected

Reply(21)
33
Marvin the Martian
4d ago

Pure Liberal Propaganda. I remember when Journalist actually went out of their way to verify a story before printing it and they certainly wouldn't lie, but the Democrats have taken over the Media and the schools.

Reply(8)
40
Related
Washington Post

A conservative group debunks Trump’s voter-fraud claims (yet again)

Repeatedly now, conservatives who are sympathetic to voter-fraud allegations have conducted audits in the key states that Donald Trump contested in 2020. And repeatedly, they have come up empty when it comes to finding anything amounting to the widespread fraud that Trump claimed — and they have often explicitly debunked him.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
Washington Post

The obvious problem with blaming coronavirus deaths on Joe Biden

Last Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered a cynical argument against President Biden. After attacking Biden’s proposal that employers mandate either vaccination or weekly testing, McCarthy offered a deeply misleading bit of data. “I know President Biden promised America that he could handle covid,” McCarthy said. “More people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News#Covid#Americans#National Public Radio#Republican#Omicron#Norwegian#German
NPR

Inside the growing alliance between anti-vaccine activists and pro-Trump Republicans

In October, a conference filled with anti-vaccine activists in Nashville, Tenn., received a high-profile political guest: former President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump. While portions of the younger Trump's half-hour address were typical political platitudes, some of his biggest applause lines came when he attacked COVID-19 vaccine mandates. "Do you...
POTUS
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

374K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy