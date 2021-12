Let’s open this up with a bit of a history lesson: Back in October 2019, some former vets of CCP Games, Remedy, and Next Games founded a studio called Mainframe Industries, with the goal of building an open-world social sandbox MMO that will be powered from the cloud, making it accessible from a wide range of devices. Mainframe is also the studio that’s been talked up over the course of October 2021, sharing details of a similar MMO’s basic design ideas, a working title of Pax Dei, and word that the game is being developed alongside Microsoft; whether this game is the same title or not is unclear.

