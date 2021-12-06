ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Devin Nunes leaving Congress early to take CEO job at Trump’s new media business

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iqFv_0dFeXhp100

Republican Rep Devin Nunes of California, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, will leave Congress at the end of the month to serve as CEO for the former president’s new media venture.

Trump Media & Technology Group, known also as TMTG, announced Mr Nunes’s arrival in a news release on Monday evening.

“Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination."

The Fresno-area Republican was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee for the first two years of Mr Trump’s presidency. He also served on then-president-elect Trump’s transition team after he stayed neutral throughout the Republican primary in 2016.

“The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” he said. “The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I'm humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise.”

Mr Nunes became one of Mr Trump’s most vociferous defenders on the House Intelligence Committee amid investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

During one audio recording at the time, Mr Nunes could be heard telling Republicans that if then-Attorney Jeff Sessions didn’t recuse himself and special counsel Robert Mueller did not clear the president, then the GOP majority would be the only thing protecting Mr Trump. At one point, Mr Trump admitted he gave his attorney general permission to share classified information with Mr Nunes.

He continued in the role of the president’s attack dog after Democrats took the majority in 2018. During Mr Trump’s first impeachment, he postulated that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that intervened in the 2016 presidential election. During impeachment hearings, call logs from Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani revealed that Mr Nunes was in contact with the Trump team and with an indicted suspect.

In exchange, Mr Trump rewarded Mr Nunes and bestowed upon him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

TMGT is already facing scrutiny after it announced it would merge with Digital World Acquisition Corporation, which is a SPAC, or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, and subsequently, its value spiked. On Monday, an Securities and Exchange Commission filing by representatives of Digital World Acquisition Corporation revealed that officials SEC asked for “documents relating to meetings of DWAC’s Board of Directors, policies and procedures relating to [stock] trading, the identification of banking, telephone, and email addresses, the identities of certain investors, and certain documents.”

The SEC officials also reportedly requested communications between Digital World Acquisition Corporation executives and TMGT representatives.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Roger Stone becomes the latest Trump insider to plead the Fifth

There is a certain symmetry to the circumstances. Exactly three years ago this week, after two members of Donald Trump's inner circle had already pleaded the Fifth, Republican operative Roger Stone told congressional investigators that he, too, was invoking the Fifth Amendment's protection against self-incrimination as lawmakers investigated the Russia scandal.
POTUS
MSNBC

Devin Nunes officially working for Trump makes too much sense

Nothing has made as much sense in the last half decade of politics than Monday’s plot twist out of California. Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, once the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is resigning his seat in Congress at the end of the month. And he already has a new gig lined up: running the day-to-day operations of former President Donald Trump’s new social media company.
POTUS
The Week

Devin Nunes simply realized what Republicans actually care about

California Rep. Devin Nunes' decision not to run for re-election to head former President Donald Trump's new social media venture is the perfect summation of the state of the Republican Party. This would only make sense in a climate where a Twitter and talk show provocateur like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — who has been stripped of all her committee assignments — is better known than every ranking Republican with the possible exception of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Classified Information#Liberal Media#Tmtg#Big Tech#Truth Social#American#Russian#Republicans#Gop#Democrats
CNBC

Anti-Trump group led by Bill Kristol hires lobbyists to push presidential power reform

A nonprofit group that has funded attacks on former President Donald Trump during his term in office has hired lobbyists to press for reforms to presidential powers. Defending Democracy Together, which is run in part by longtime GOP political strategist Bill Kristol, hired a group of lobbyists from the powerhouse firm Tiber Creek Group.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy