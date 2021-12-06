Half Moon Bay’s ‘Big Wave’ community welcomes adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

What does a utopian community for the disabled look like?. Four walls do not make a person feel safe, secure, wanted, and cared for. It is the sense of community that does. When I read the Rolling Stone article, Luke’s Best Chance: One Man’s Fight for His Autistic Son, a story about author Paul Solotaroff and the future of his disabled son, I called Daniela Morse, the director of Shared Living Collaborative, in Massachusetts, where Solotaroff’s son lives. We wound up talking over two days and more than six hours. Morse admitted early on that she has a “touch of ADD” as she spoke to me in a whirl of English, lilted by a German accent. I found her views on assisted living progressive, steeped in a mix of philosophies, hammered hard by experience, but also rooted in pre-institution times, or for most of history, when people with disabilities existed and contributed to their communities in ways specific to their abilities. Her community is on a decidedly different trajectory from residential housing since Morse's goal is to become, someday, entirely self-sustainable.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO