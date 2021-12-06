ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay’s ‘Big Wave’ community welcomes adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

By Polly Stryker
KPBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the fear of dying with no solid plan in place to care for their child runs deep. “There's a clawing specter...

www.kpbs.org

nowhabersham.com

Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities to host youth COVID vaccine webinar

The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities and the Developmental Disabilities Council partners will host a webinar for parents and caregivers with information about the new COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11. The webinar is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8. GCDD together with its partners are...
KIDS
NRToday.com

Public welcome to learn about Ford's Pond Community Park improvements

Ford’s Pond Community Park will soon offer more beyond hiking trails and views as it prepares to unveil park improvements to the community. An open house on Thursday will give attendees the chance to see the latest updates intended for the space. This adds an inclusive playground, restrooms in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and path improvements.
SUTHERLIN, OR
psychologytoday.com

The Simple Sustainable Beauty of a Disabled Community

What does a utopian community for the disabled look like?. Four walls do not make a person feel safe, secure, wanted, and cared for. It is the sense of community that does. When I read the Rolling Stone article, Luke’s Best Chance: One Man’s Fight for His Autistic Son, a story about author Paul Solotaroff and the future of his disabled son, I called Daniela Morse, the director of Shared Living Collaborative, in Massachusetts, where Solotaroff’s son lives. We wound up talking over two days and more than six hours. Morse admitted early on that she has a “touch of ADD” as she spoke to me in a whirl of English, lilted by a German accent. I found her views on assisted living progressive, steeped in a mix of philosophies, hammered hard by experience, but also rooted in pre-institution times, or for most of history, when people with disabilities existed and contributed to their communities in ways specific to their abilities. Her community is on a decidedly different trajectory from residential housing since Morse's goal is to become, someday, entirely self-sustainable.
ADVOCACY
CBS Boston

Doctors: Plenty Of Time To Get COVID Booster Shot Before Holidays

WATERTOWN (CBS) – In Watertown Wednesday night, the wait for a COVID-19 shot was over an hour long. At Watertown Middle School, most patients were kids getting their second dose of the vaccine. But many adults were there, too, for a booster shot. “At first, we were skeptical about, like do we need [the booster] or not?” explained Huguenf Alexis of Watertown. “But once we heard there was another variant out there, there’s no taking chances.” Pfizer announced Wednesday that a third dose of its vaccine appears to offer protection against the new Omicron variant. “As expected, the antibody levels did have...
WATERTOWN, MA
KPBS

'Operation Holiday Joy' helps San Diego military families with kids

The Armed Services YMCA has been running Operation Holiday Joy for 32 years. Tim Ney is the executive director of the Armed Services YMCA located in Murphy Canyon, which houses the highest concentration of off-base military and their families in the world. “Our military members — they preserve our legacy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

Sensory Santa Events Welcomes Families Of Kids With Disabilities

CHICAGO (CBS) — Visiting with Santa is a timeless tradition, but sometimes kids with special needs get left out of this fun holiday event. Fashion Outlets of Chicago held a sensory Santa event where the children with autism and other special needs could enjoy time with Old Saint Nick without the crowds and noise. The kids were able to experience the magic of Christmas in an environment that accomodated their sensory, physical and developmental needs. COVID safety measures were in place, and the families got to choose whether to socially distance or sit with Santa for their photos.
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy