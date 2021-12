One thing I think a lot of older gamers fail to realise is that their supposed legendary gaming experiences, no matter how good they were before, rarely transfer over to today’s younger players. There are times when people recall how good arcades are - or, rather, were, for the most part - to me, when I have very little reference for that; or perhaps they’ll talk fondly of the Nintendo GameCube, when I’ve only seen one in the flesh once or twice. Though I appreciate how amazing games felt to others, when they were younger, I wasn’t even born when some of this was happening. And nowhere does this disconnect between a classic game and my contemporary indifference to it apply better than Final Fantasy VII.

