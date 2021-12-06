ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Get ready for second half Don

By adambushman1
slcdunk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonovan Mitchell is having his best season. On the heels of a 35 point, 3 rebound, 6 assist, 1 steal night on 71.3% true shooting, it’s clear Don’s team impact and balanced game are at career levels. He’s continued his passing improvement; jumpstarted his focus and energy on defense;...

www.slcdunk.com

Comments / 0

Related
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

After leading the Utah Jazz to a 3-0 week, with wins over the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week. Mitchell was dominant, scoring at high volume and high efficiency. He came up clutch in big moments and really controlled...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz look to continue their win streak against the Sixers

The Utah Jazz are rolling. After a rocky stretch earlier this year, they appear to have hit their stride. Donovan Mitchell recently won Western Conference Player of the Week and has continued his dominant play. In his last five games, Mitchell is averaging 31.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He’s doing that on a split of 57/43/94. Absolutely MPV-like numbers. Mitchell is making a strong case for All-NBA and deserves much more attention than he’s getting. A win against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers would do a lot for his cause.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz kick off tough road trip against Cavs

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app. Today’s game will showcase a matchup of one of the best centers in the league in the last couple years in Rudy Gobert, and the future of the center position in Evan Mobley. Mobley has been terrorizing both opposing offenses and defenses all year long. Before going down with an injury a few weeks ago Mobley was right in the thick of the ROY conversation. The Cavs struggled in his absence, at one point losing 5 games in a row. Since his return last week, the Cavs have ripped off four straight. He changes so much about what the Cavs do, especially defensively. He’s insanely gifted with skills that a big man simply should not have.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell is the hottest player in the NBA right now

Every year, it’s just taken Donovan Mitchell a little bit of time. Time to get going, warm up, find his stride. Just like every year of his five-year career, Donovan Mitchell started a bit slow, but has seemed to now found his stride, and the NBA might be in trouble.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
slcdunk.com

Jazz win a thriller in Cleveland

The Utah Jazz won a thriller against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-108. To start this one the Utah Jazz came out strong hitting threes but it was clear early on that the rim protection from Cleveland would be an issue. Starting Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley created a size advantage for Cleveland with Bojan Bogdanovic having to guard either Mobley or Allen at times. That rim protection showed up for Cleveland with a few blocks, but Donovan Mitchell was the answer. Mitchell went off for 15 points in the first quarter with 3 assists. He was so hot at one point that with 4:56 left he was 6/7 from the field and 3⁄4 from three.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Blazers Reportedly Offered This For Ben Simmons

It is well known at this point that the Philadelphia 76ers have been shopping around Ben Simmons. His time in Philadelphia is coming to an end soon, and the Sixers want as much value for him as possible. There have been plenty of rumors as to where he could possibly go, with the Portland Trail Blazers at the top of that list. Damian Lillard needs a high-caliber player to align with, and many believe that Simmons could be that guy since he wouldn't have to play the point.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA
FanSided

This proposed trade could make the Warriors unfair again

The Golden State Warriors have made a triumphant return to the top of the NBA standings, sitting at an incredible 18-2 through 20 games. The depth of the team has reinvigorated the motto ‘Strength in Numbers’, providing a playstyle and joy reminiscent of the pre-Kevin Durant Warriors some six to seven years ago.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy