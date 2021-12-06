Get ready for second half Don

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app. Today’s game will showcase a matchup of one of the best centers in the league in the last couple years in Rudy Gobert, and the future of the center position in Evan Mobley. Mobley has been terrorizing both opposing offenses and defenses all year long. Before going down with an injury a few weeks ago Mobley was right in the thick of the ROY conversation. The Cavs struggled in his absence, at one point losing 5 games in a row. Since his return last week, the Cavs have ripped off four straight. He changes so much about what the Cavs do, especially defensively. He’s insanely gifted with skills that a big man simply should not have.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO