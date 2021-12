Century: Age of Ashes is a dragon dogfighting game in which you ride dragons into battle against other players and tear each other apart using fireballs, flamebreath, and all manner of dragon-based abilities. The action is intense and fast-paced, meaning you could be soaring through the skies one second and diving into a crack in a cliff to escape an enemy the next. One of the most useful mechanics in the game is the ability to look behind yourself, but the game never tells you that this is possible. This guide explains how to look backwards so you can check on what is chasing you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO