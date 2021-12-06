ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telecom Italia picks advisers for KKR takeover approach

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWchK_0dFeUhQi00

(Refiles to fix figure in paragraph 3)

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Monday it has picked Goldman Sachs and LionTree to advise Italy’s biggest telcoms group on the takeover approach by U.S. fund giant KKR.

KKR made its non-binding offer for TIM, just before a boardroom row forced group CEO Luigi Gubitosi to step down following a clash with top investor Vivendi after two profit warnings since July.

A wide range of banks pitched for an advisory role in what would be Europe’s biggest ever private equity deal worth 33 billion euros ($37.3 billion) including debt.

TIM said in the statement the advisers would help the company in also assessing any potential “strategic alternatives” to develop the group.

KKR’s offer is conditional on support from TIM and the Italian government, as well as a four-week due diligence which will need a green light from the company’s board due to meet on Dec.17.

But the management upheaval and division within the group has complicated decision-making, sources have said.

After losing its fourth chief executive in six years, TIM’s veteran executive Pietro Labriola was promoted as general manager. However, a new CEO cannot be named until Gubitosi or another director vacates a board seat.

KKR’s approach received a cold response from Vivendi, which faces a large capital loss on its 24% TIM stake at the 0.505 euros per share offered by the U.S. fund.

Reversing a long-standing stance, the French media giant said it was open to handing control of TIM’s fixed network to the state as part of “an institutionally guided strategic project”.

Over the weekend, the Italian press reported a meeting between Vivendi and Treasury-owned investor CDP, TIM’s second-largest shareholder, over a possible alternative plan to KKR.

Two sources close to the matter told Reuters that Vivendi was trying to build an alliance with CDP. Vivendi and CDP declined to comment.

Trying to revive a project that stalled under Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the Treasury is still studying a possible merger between TIM’s fixed network assets with those of CDP-backed rival Open Fiber, a source said last month.

However, Draghi is not actively involved in talks at present and there are contrasting views within the government over the best course of action over TIM, political sources said on Monday.

KKR, which consulted Rome before making its offer and already holds a 37.5% stake in TIM last-mile grid,, plans to carve out the network and give CDP a leading role in overseeing it, sources have said.

TIM’s fixed line business provides Italy’s main telecoms infrastructure and plays a major role in broadband rollout efforts on which Rome plans to spend billions of euros of European Union funds to improve coverage.

Shares in TIM ended 1.4% down on Monday having dropped 4.4% to 0.444 euros to trigger a trading suspension earlier in the session amid uncertainty over KKR’s offer.

($1 = 0.8854 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's EuroChem eyes 2022 IPO, can raise over $1 bln - sources

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, which could raise more than $1 billion, and has picked major Western and Russian banks as organisers of the listing, banking sources told Reuters. The company, controlled by Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Credit Suisse belatedly unwinds Asian fiefdom

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chair António Horta-Osório has wasted no time rationalising the bank’s outdated corporate structure. Making good on a promise made alongside a November strategy update, the Swiss lender on Monday appointed Francesco de Ferrari as its new global head of wealth management. His purview will include Asian private banking, which previously sat under regional boss Helman Sitohang, along with the local investment bank.
BUSINESS
Reuters

SoftBank SPAC to take Walmart-backed Symbotic public in $5.5 bln deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc-backed (WMT.N) Symbotic said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) blank-check firm in a deal offering the robotics and automation startup a pro-forma equity value of $5.5 billion. The deal with SVF Investment Corp 3 (SVFC.O)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Novo Nordisk invests $2.6 bln in new production at Danish plant

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Monday it will invest 17 billion Danish crowns ($2.58 billion) into increasing production capacity in Denmark. Novo, the world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs, said the investment will include three new manufacturing plants and expansion of one...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Reuters

Volkswagen plans to decide new gigafactory locations in H1, 2022

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it was looking at locations for planned battery cell plants in Spain and eastern Europe and the exact sites for its third and fourth gigafactories would be determined in the first half of 2022. "By 2030, Volkswagen plans to open...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Credit Suisse plans next payout to Greensill investors

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is planning a sixth payout in mid-December of around $400 million to investors in frozen supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill, bringing the total amount returned to around $6.7 billion, the Swiss bank said on Monday. Credit Suisse had to suspend...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Telecom Italia#Telecoms#Infrastructure#Milan#Liontree#Italian#French#Treasury#Cdp
Reuters

Vifor Pharma shares jump 15% as takeover talks with CSL confirmed

ZURICH/SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma's shares (VIFN.S) surged more than 15% in early trading on Monday after the Swiss drugmaker and Australia's CSL (CSL.AX) both confirmed they were talking about a potential merger. Excitement about a deal, which Australian media said could be worth $12 billion, pushed Vifor's...
WORLD
Reuters

Telecom Italia looking to cut cost of DAZN deal, sources say

MILAN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) is looking to cut the cost of a deal with sport streaming service DAZN after the accord to distribute Italy's top flight soccer league matches lifted revenues less than expected, two sources close the matter said. In a bid to promote...
SOCCER
Seekingalpha.com

KKR launches Stellar Renewable Power

KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced the launch of Stellar Renewable Power, a new platform that will source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities on behalf of KKR's Asset-Based Finance strategy. Stellar will source opportunities through greenfield development and acquisitions of early-stage assets from other developers. Vijay Venkatachalam, a renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
mobileworldlive.com

High-ranking Telecom Italia execs follow CEO to exit

Telecom Italia continued a shake-up of its top team, revealing the departures of its strategy and technology chiefs less than a fortnight after the resignation of former CEO Luigi Gubitosi. In a statement, the operator announced chief technology and operations officer Nicola Grassi and chief strategy, business development and transformation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia hit by uncertainty over $37 bln KKR offer

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell on Monday, hit by growing uncertainty over a $37 billion takeover approach by U.S. fund KKR. After receiving KKR’s proposal on Nov. 19 and then losing its fourth chief executive in six years, TIM has failed to make progress in what would be Europe’s biggest ever private equity buyout.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Management turmoil complicates Telecom Italia bid response

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) (TIM) is looking to draw up a list of candidates on Friday to advise it on a takeover approach from U.S. group KKR (KKR.N) as banks jockey for position in Europe's biggest ever private equity deal. But divisions within Italy's biggest phone...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Unions ready to call strike at Telecom Italia

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s telecommunications unions are preparing to call a strike at Telecom Italia (TIM) amid uncertainty over the future of the group caught between its latest boardroom crisis and a proposed takeover by U.S. fund KKR. KKR made a 10.8 billion euro ($12.2 billion) offer for TIM last...
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan reported to back KKR's bid for Telecom Italia with $51B of financing

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.5%) is committing to support KKR's (KKR -2.4%) proposal to buy Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) (NYSE:TI.A) with EUR 45B ($51B) in financing, Reuters says, citing an article in Italian daily Il Messaggero. In a letter of commitment, the bank said it's prepared to increase the commitment to higher...
BUSINESS
Reuters

HSBC and Wells Fargo use blockchain to settle forex trades

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - HSBC and Wells Fargo have begun using a blockchain platform to settle bilateral foreign currency (FX) trades in the latest sign of how technology which underpins crypto assets is spreading to more mainstream activities. Baton Systems, the company behind the Core-FX distributed ledger technology, or...
MARKETS
Reuters

Great Wall Motor withdraws interest in Spain's Nissan plant -unions

BARCELONA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor (601633.SS)has withdrawn its interest in taking over Nissan's (7201.T) main plant in Barcelona which is scheduled to shut by year-end, Nissan unions said on Monday. Great Wall, Spain's Industry Ministry and Catalonia's regional government business department did not immediately respond...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy