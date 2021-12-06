ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sheep rams volunteer to death on Massachusetts farm, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7svX_0dFeTtjz00

BOLTON, Mass. — Cultivate Care Farms members are mourning the loss of longtime volunteer Kim Taylor, who died Saturday after being attacked by a sheep incorporated as a “comfort” animal on the Massachusetts property.

According to WFXT, Bolton authorities determined that Taylor, 73, was alone caring for livestock in a pen when a sheep charged at her and rammed her repeatedly.

Although there were no witnesses present, authorities believe that Taylor suffered extensive injuries in the attack before going into cardiac arrest. She died a short while later at an area hospital, the TV station reported.

The nonprofit farm provides farm-based therapy to children and adolescents, including through the use of “comfort” animals, MassLive.com reported.

Cultivate Care Farms Director Megan Moran shared the farm’s condolences on its official Facebook page and also provided a statement from Taylor’s family.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Bolton Police Department are investigating the incident, while Bolton Animal Control is working with the farm’s staff to determine how operations involving livestock should proceed, WFXT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Accidental shooting leads police to home with over 70 cats

KENSINGTON, N.H. — (AP) — An accidental shooting led police in New Hampshire to a house that was overrun with more than 70 cats and was declared uninhabitable because it was covered with feline feces and urine. Police in Kensington got a call from a hospital on Wednesday...
KENSINGTON, NH
WGAU

Florida homeowners association face fine after drugged geese drown

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A gaggle of geese met a tragic end after a South Florida homeowners association attempted to trap, sedate and euthanize them, authorities said. Ten of the geese drowned in a lake, and 15 others had to be euthanized, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Now, the homeowners association that ordered the removal of the birds could be facing a fine for a code violation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolton, MA
Bolton, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Bolton, MA
Crime & Safety
WGAU

4 dead in US tornadoes, storms; roof collapse at Amazon

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, one person died and several were injured in an apparent tornado at an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding to reports of workers trapped inside an Amazon warehouse after its roof collapsed from storm damage.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WGAU

Man trying to steal catalytic converter killed by falling car, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man died Wednesday while apparently trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car, WSOC-TV reported. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were called Wednesday evening to a report of a death at a home on West Unionville Indian Trail Road. Officials found a man dead under a Toyota Prius parked in the driveway.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WGAU

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Taylor
WGAU

Battered survivors tell of Mexico truck crash that killed 55

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — (AP) — Simply counting up the human cost of the horrifying truck crash that killed 55 migrants and injured over 100 is chilling, even for those who survived the disaster on a highway in southern Mexico. About 40 of the survivors were listed with...
ACCIDENTS
WGAU

Missing Auburn student's car found, but 1976 mystery remains

LAGRANGE, Ga. — (AP) — An Auburn University student disappeared after leaving his job at a Georgia bar one night in January 1976, and authorities long believed he was murdered. But the only person ever convicted went to prison for years for making false statements about a killing that may never have happened.
LAGRANGE, GA
WGAU

Man killed in shooting involving police near UK royal palace

LONDON — (AP) — British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London. The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Sheep#Animals#Accident#Wfxt#Cultivate Care Farms#Bolton Animal Control#Cox Media Group
WGAU

EXPLAINER: What's behind dual defense in Potter trial?

Lawyers for the suburban Minneapolis police officer on trial for killing Black motorist Daunte Wright are arguing that she made a mistake by drawing her handgun instead of her Taser before she fatally shot him. But they're also arguing that she would have been justified in shooting him anyway. Legal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WGAU

Ex-officer acquitted of lying about arrest of Black man

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A former San Diego-area police officer who pushed a Black man during an arrest last year was acquitted Friday of lying on his report about the incident, which was captured on video and sparked widespread looting and arson amid nationwide racial unrest. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGAU

North Macedonia finds 41 migrants in van, arrests driver

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — Police in North Macedonia have discovered 41 migrants, including five children, in a routine police check on country's main highway and arrested the van's driver. Police said in a statement Saturday that their patrol stopped the van in front of a toll...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

California man who sold $1M of forged art gets 3-year term

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A Southern California man who sold $1.1 million in forged art was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jason Harrington, 38, of Escondido, was sentenced in San Diego after pleading guilty to wire fraud earlier this year, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky’s governor said Saturday that a monstrous tornado likely killed dozens of people in the state and the toll was climbing after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WGAU

Bones found in submerged car linked to Auburn University student missing since 1976

CUSSETA, Ala. — Auburn University student Kyle Clinkscales vanished without a trace one winter night in 1976 as he drove back to campus from his Georgia hometown. Over the next four decades of twists and turns in the case, authorities never quite knew what happened to the 22-year-old. That changed Tuesday when Alabama authorities pulled Clinkscales’ car from a creek in rural Chambers County.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
42K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy