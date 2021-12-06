‘We’ll bring a gun tomorrow.’ Mother says girl made death threats before beating son on school bus

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A brutal attack on a school bus has a local mother concerned after she says the attacker threatened to also kill her son.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the victim’s mother on Monday, who said it’s hard to watch the video recorded of the attack.

It shows her 6th grade son getting attacked by an 8th grade girl while on a school bus from Renaissance Middle School.

“He’s traumatized. He’s never been in a fight – ever,” the mother said, asking not to be identified.

She told Fernandes that her son didn’t want to be in the fight on Thursday.

“I don’t feel comfortable. I can’t even think. And I expect for my kids to go to school and think in that environment?” the mother said.

The video shows an 8th grade girl attacking the 6th grade boy. The boy told his mother that he tried to avoid fighting a girl, but she just wouldn’t stop hitting him.

The boy said bullying started before the fight and his brother said the girl in the video and her friend made some death threats.

“The only thing he heard was, ‘We’ll bring a gun tomorrow,’ and then the other one said, ‘You better call an ambulance because we’re gonna stab him,’” the mother said. “I just don’t want to take any of this lightly. Kids, they do say a lot, but we have to listen sometimes because the majority of the time kids will act out on certain things.”

The mom reached out to school administrators to find out if the girl will be expelled from riding the bus, but she got no answers.

“Due to confidentiality, I don’t know what they’ve done with them. I just know that they wanted me to drop my sons off and pick them up this week. That’s all I know,” the mother said.

Fernandes contacted the Fulton County School District on Monday about the incident. They said administrators at Renaissance Middle School have been in touch with all parents involved and school discipline, including suspension, was applied where appropriate.

