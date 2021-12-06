ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

‘We’ll bring a gun tomorrow.’ Mother says girl made death threats before beating son on school bus

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
 4 days ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A brutal attack on a school bus has a local mother concerned after she says the attacker threatened to also kill her son.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the victim’s mother on Monday, who said it’s hard to watch the video recorded of the attack.

It shows her 6th grade son getting attacked by an 8th grade girl while on a school bus from Renaissance Middle School.

“He’s traumatized. He’s never been in a fight – ever,” the mother said, asking not to be identified.

She told Fernandes that her son didn’t want to be in the fight on Thursday.

“I don’t feel comfortable. I can’t even think. And I expect for my kids to go to school and think in that environment?” the mother said.

The video shows an 8th grade girl attacking the 6th grade boy. The boy told his mother that he tried to avoid fighting a girl, but she just wouldn’t stop hitting him.

The boy said bullying started before the fight and his brother said the girl in the video and her friend made some death threats.

“The only thing he heard was, ‘We’ll bring a gun tomorrow,’ and then the other one said, ‘You better call an ambulance because we’re gonna stab him,’” the mother said. “I just don’t want to take any of this lightly. Kids, they do say a lot, but we have to listen sometimes because the majority of the time kids will act out on certain things.”

The mom reached out to school administrators to find out if the girl will be expelled from riding the bus, but she got no answers.

“Due to confidentiality, I don’t know what they’ve done with them. I just know that they wanted me to drop my sons off and pick them up this week. That’s all I know,” the mother said.

Fernandes contacted the Fulton County School District on Monday about the incident. They said administrators at Renaissance Middle School have been in touch with all parents involved and school discipline, including suspension, was applied where appropriate.

Comments / 63

Marian Crumb
4d ago

First I would like to say that it is sad and very concerning that the male child had to be faced with bullying and terroristic threats. And this situation should not be taken lightly, it needs to be handled and that child need to be able to feel safe in his environment and he has a right to safe education and we as Adults in authority need to ensure that nothing else evolves out of this situation Im sure that everyone is aware of the school shooting that took place in Michigan with four youth losing their lives senselessly behind an unstable youth who's parents failed him during his milestone years of his life he is the by-product of their failure now all three have lost. Lets not have a repeat the warning signs are on the table question is what will be done with them? will serious consequences come from them or will this incident be swept under the rug and ignored by saying "OH THEY ARE JUST KIDS THESE THINGS HAPPEN" People Please Wake Up there is a message in all of this Do Not Ignor

Reply
41
Deede Williams
4d ago

I don't understand why these kids act so crazy and believe me they do act crazy and mean and they love to fight. They fight each other at the drop of a dime. They fight anything even the teachers the security guards the maintenance workers. What and how are these kids being raised. My baby hates her school she say there are fights each and every day, every day multiple fights. Girls fighting boys, boys fighting girls. boys fighting each other. These kids will fight their own shadow if necessary. Where are the home training, why wasn't these kids raised properly to be respectful and role models for the kids coming after them. Where and what kind of parents have raised the children. God help our children to slow down and put their education first and be more mindful of what is expected of them in the future to be successful in the coming yrs.

Reply(10)
29
AP_001545.526c17de234e4da485a0288008dfe30c.2139
4d ago

The girl needs to pay the price and be put out of school. To many kids loose there life with bullying like this in this world. If she threatens him to take his life who really knows if she want fallow throw it. Just my own opinion

Reply
16
Bones found in submerged car linked to Auburn University student missing since 1976

CUSSETA, Ala. — Auburn University student Kyle Clinkscales vanished without a trace one winter night in 1976 as he drove back to campus from his Georgia hometown. Over the next four decades of twists and turns in the case, authorities never quite knew what happened to the 22-year-old. That changed Tuesday when Alabama authorities pulled Clinkscales’ car from a creek in rural Chambers County.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
