NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom big Wall Street banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York...

New York governor imposes indoor mask mandate with $1k fine

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered all businesses to implement an indoor mask mandate punishable by a $1,000 fine unless they require a Covid-19 vaccine pass, citing a winter surge in cases and blaming the unvaccinated. Businesses and venues that do not require a vaccine pass for entry will...
Indoor mask requirement back in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Starting Monday, December 13th, mask requirements are back for indoor spaces in New York State, unless businesses and venues have vaccine mandates. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Friday, citing an anticipated winter surge in COVID-19 cases, and sharp increases in hospitalizations across the state. "We're...
City Council Passes Bill Requiring NYC Homeowners, Tenants Who List Properties For Short-Term Rentals To Register With City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in New York City. The City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring companies like Airbnb and their hosts to register with the city. Homeowner Joy Williams says she legally rents out two of her central Harlem apartments on the website Airbnb. “It definitely helps me get by. It definitely helps me live in the city, in the street, since I moved here to go to business school,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. But a crackdown is looming for thousands who illegally rent out their homes in the five boroughs. The City...
Corrections Officers’ Union Sues Mayor De Blasio Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The corrections officers‘ union is suing Mayor Bill de Blasio over New York City’s vaccine mandate for city workers. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan State Supreme Court seeks to stop the city’s vaccination deadline. They’re also calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers who are on leave can return to work and address the severe staffing crisis. The union says officers have been working 60 hours over five consecutive days each week.
This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Philadelphia Considering Requiring Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For Indoor Dining

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are considering requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining in the city, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office. The possible mandate would be similar to one in New York City, which requires patrons and employees to show proof of vaccination. “The city continues to consider strategies to address rising cases and hospitalizations. We ask the public to continue following the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 guidance: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask (and double-masking in crowded and indoor settings), getting tested, and staying home if you’re sick,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s...
NY Covid State of Emergency now in effect

A State of Emergency for New York State is in effect as of Friday morning. Governor Hochul declared the order ahead of potential Covid spikes this winter, due to the already circulating Delta variant, and now- the Omicron variant. The order will allow the state health department to limit non-essential...
Surging inflation forces businesses to adapt

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. (Dec. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
