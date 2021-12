If you are familiar with Kickstarter, then the crowdfunding platform you know and might have used is going to see some big changes. The company has shared that it will be supporting the development of “an open source protocol that will essentially create a decentralized version of Kickstarter’s core functionality.” This protocol will be the start of a Kickstarter blockchain, available to anyone to build on or use.

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO