Is it just me who’s felt quite disappointed by the fact that the major plot Janine has had upon her return is stealing cars with her nephew (who, by the way, is not a good recast - the actor isn’t amazing in the role and the characteristics of the new Liam do not resemble the original Liam at all, I liked how Liam was just a normal young lad and now they’ve turned him into a chav!)

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO