ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hollywood Minute: 'Spider-Man' to play Fred Astaire

Chariton Leader
 3 days ago

'Knives Out' stars Chris Evans and...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
featureweekly.com

Tom Holland confirms he’ll play Fred Astaire in Sony’s upcoming biopic

Tom Holland, star of “Spider-Man,” is trading in his web-shooters for dance shoes. On Sunday, the 25-year-old stated that he will play iconic actor, dancer, and singer Fred Astaire in a future Sony biopic. In a recent interview with GQ, Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal indicated that she wanted Holland to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Fred Astaire
New Haven Register

Tom Holland ‘Excited’ to Play Fred Astaire: ‘I’m Going to Dust Off the Old Tap Shoes’

Tom Holland is heading back into the dance studio to prepare for his role as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the legendary entertainer. “I’m going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons,” he told Variety shortly after it was announced that he will play Astaire in an Amy Pascal-produced film.
CELEBRITIES
film-book.com

Tom Holland Slated to Play the Legendary Fred Astaire

Tom Holland Will Portray Fred Astaire in Forthcoming Biopic. Action hero Tom Holland has been selected to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming film from Sony. Tom Holland may only be 25-years old, but he has a lot going on lately. Perhaps, starring in what is poised to become the season’s biggest blockbuster, the Spider-Man film, No Way Home, is only the beginning of what’s to come for the terrific Holland. He has just been cast as legendary dancer Fred Astaire in a biopic about the well-loved genius, Astaire. There’s just one little thing, though: Holland hasn’t read the script yet! It’s also yet to make it into Holland’s hands as a matter of fact.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood
ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
MOVIES
Reuters

Actor Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in 'Being the Ricardos'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Monday launched their latest film "Being the Ricardos" in Los Angeles about Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom "I Love Lucy" but were also a couple off-screen. Tony Hale,...
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive 'The Last Duel' Clip Features Ridley Scott Directing the Intense Jousting Scene

The Last Duel, Ridley Scott's 14th-century French epic, has hit Digital today and will land on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD release next month on December 14, and Collider can exclusively reveal a behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming release that features Scott directing the intense jousting beginning of the titular duel. The film hit theatres last month, the first of Scott's two 2021 films (the second being the current release House of Gucci). The Last Duel was received well by both critics and audiences, so now is a perfect time for those who have yet to see the film to check it out.
MOVIES
Collider

What Happened to Steven Spielberg and Oscar Isaac's 'Edgardo Mortara' Movie?

Over the years, Steven Spielberg has been attached to a bevy of movies that never got further than a press release announcing his creative participation. Decades of news articles in outlets like Deadline or Variety will reveal countless instances of supposedly red-hot Spielberg projects that eventually fizzled out into being only theoretical endeavors. This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just a reflection of how busy and in-demand this auteur is nearly half a century after Jaws first debuted. It’s only natural that Spielberg’s busy schedule would ensure that only a handful of new directorial efforts get in front of the camera.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 15 Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. OKPicture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home last year resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film through the...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy