Hollywood Minute: 'Spider-Man' to play Fred Astaire

Tom Holland Will Portray Fred Astaire in Forthcoming Biopic. Action hero Tom Holland has been selected to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming film from Sony. Tom Holland may only be 25-years old, but he has a lot going on lately. Perhaps, starring in what is poised to become the season’s biggest blockbuster, the Spider-Man film, No Way Home, is only the beginning of what’s to come for the terrific Holland. He has just been cast as legendary dancer Fred Astaire in a biopic about the well-loved genius, Astaire. There’s just one little thing, though: Holland hasn’t read the script yet! It’s also yet to make it into Holland’s hands as a matter of fact.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO