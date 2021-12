The Jefferson County Commission on Thursday will consider how to spend money coming in as part of Phase 1 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The commission decided Tuesday to put that item on its next commission meeting agenda, although the federal government has not yet issued the final guidelines for spending under that act. County staff devised the current plan using the preliminary guidelines, Justin Smith, an assistant to the county manager, told commissioners.

