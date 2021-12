Wow this drama moves fast and is apparently filming already. Last month Han So Hee was announced to be doing a short musical drama but it’s later clarified to not include singing but instead is a music themed drama set in the industry and also a cohabitation drama between the leads who have been friends for 20 years before feelings emerge. It’s called Sound Track (early title Why Did You Come to My House) and now it’s also confirmed that her male lead will be both an actor and a music industry veteran – none other than idol turned actor Park Hyung Sik. I think K-ent is going to have a three-headed king in terms of successful idol-actors of this gen with Park Hyung Sik, Junho, and D.O. which will be great for casting agents. Back to Hook Song, the drama is from the PD of Vincenzo and the screenwriter of Sunbae, Please Don’t Put on That Lipstick (She Would Never Know) and is slated for an early 2022 release since it’s just a short 4-episode drama.

