After tonight’s new episode, it absolutely makes sense to want the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10 return date. How can you not?. Unfortunately, we have to be the bearer of bad news almost right away here — you will be waiting a good while to see the NBC drama back on the air. The return date is currently set on Thursday, January 6, and from there we should get a good sense of what’s ahead on the other side of the crossover.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO