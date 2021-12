TAMPA (CBSMiami) — The COVID-19 Omicron variant has officially arrived in Florida. The first case was detected at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa. Kimberly Antos, a spokesperson for the hospital said, “The patient is experiencing mild symptoms and had recently returned from international travel.” She added, “It is critical for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. While no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness, the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. provide excellent protection against the COVID-19 variants that have caused surges in the United States so far and are particularly effective in preventing severe illness...

