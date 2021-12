Jimmy Kimmel was surprised the 99-year-old TV legend would drop the F-bomb on live TV ahead of the re-enactments of Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life. “We were worried that, like, Snoop would curse on the air,” Kimmel said later. “And sure enough, Norman dropped an f-bomb right at the top of the show.” During The Facts of Life, the big names kept cracking up, from Kathryn Hahn to Gabrielle Union to Allison Tolman. Surprise guests Will Arnett and Jason Bateman also came close to losing it during their scene with Jon Stewart. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart really leaned into his role playing Gary Coleman's Arnold Jackson opposite tall actors Damon Wayans, Snoop Dogg and John Lithgow.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO