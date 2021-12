Anyone who lives in Florida likely already knows what a fish camp is. But for anyone who is unfamiliar, today a fish camp is usually a place where you can order up heaps of fresh, fried seafood for an all-satisfying meal. Back in the day, fish camps were considered to be places where people would hang out and fish all day, telling tales of their best catch, then cook, clean, and eat all around a campsite. We have a restaurant in Jacksonville that has deep fish camp roots, dating all the way back to the 1940s. Locals and tourists alike enjoy the historic fish camp, Singleton’s Seafood Shack in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO