Pier 38 and 40 are not the only properties PhilaPort has for sale. The Port Authority has recently listed Piers 96, 98, and 100 as available for development, and their story dates back a century. These three piers once constituted the Federal Maritime Terminal, known variously as the Philadelphia Army Supply Base, the US Government Quartermaster Depot, and the Philadelphia Tidewater Terminal. They were constructed during the feverish building boom that accompanied the United States entry into World War I.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO