Presidential Election

Legal group puts $100 million toward voter work in South

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center is putting $100 million toward an effort to increase voter engagement in the...

SPLC Pledges $100 Million in Voter Engagement Programs in the Deep South through 2032

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) today announced a $100 million reinvestment from its endowment to its Vote Your Voice program over the next decade – increasing its commitment by more than three-fold from the $30 million pledged initially in 2020 – for non-partisan voter outreach, democracy advocacy and civic engagement efforts across the Deep South.
SPLC announces $100 million in grants for voter initiatives in the Deep South

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced today in a press release that it has pledged $100 million over the next decade for non-partisan voter outreach, democracy advocacy, and civic engagement efforts in the Deep South. The press release announced, “Through a collaborative partnership with the 70-year-old Community Foundation for...
