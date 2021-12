Both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the Coaches Poll will be released Monday, with a new No. 1 team likely to top both of them. But will it be the right No. 1?. The answer to that question lies in how one interprets the task at hand. More than one team has a legitimate argument or claim to the top spot, and while the votes Monday are likely to be largely split between two teams, there's another that could pick up a vote and even a fourth that wouldn't necessarily surprise. We looked at the arguments for each of those four teams to occupy the polls' top spot coming out of Feast Week and even added a fifth team that likely should be getting No. 1 consideration based on what said team has done so far this year, but isn't likely to get that honor ... at least not yet.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO