CCHS students place 9th at national FFA event

Colquitt County High School FFA

MOULTRIE, Ga. — In October, four Colquitt County High Students traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, to compete in the National Agriculture Technology and Mechanics Career Development Event.

The team consisting of Bobby Mitchell, Logan Bennett, Daniel Durrence, and Jordan Hudson, received the invitation to compete after winning the state event back in March. This opportunity allowed the students to represent the entire state of Georgia on the national level.

Due to COVID-19, the competition’s format this year consisted of virtual preliminary rounds that took place in September, according to Will Burt, FFA adviser. This virtual portion consisted of five total practicums that the students completed individually. The practicums included construction, environmental natural resources, small engines, machinery, and electricity. The top twenty teams after scores were determined from the virtual portion were able to attend the final portion that took place in Indianapolis. Although the scores were not shared at that time, Colquitt County was successfully in the top twenty.

During the physical portion that took place in Indianapolis, the team had to work together to complete a metal fabrication/welding project and rebuild a hydraulic motor on a Skid Steer loader as well as answer hydraulic problem solving questions, Burt said.

After all results from both the virtual and physical portions were finalized, the team from Colquitt County High School finished 9th overall against the best teams from each state across the nation. This top ten finish gave the team from Colquitt County the coveted honor of being a “National Gold Emblem” team. Daniel Durrence was a gold emblem placing individual and Logan Bennett, Bobby Mitchell, and Jordan Hudson all received silver emblems.

“This was the first time in 14 years that a team from Colquitt County was fortunate to represent Georgia in the National Event,” Burt said. “The boys spent countless hours practicing and studying material that was covered in the competition. There were many great supporters from local businesses and industries who took time out of their days to work with and help prepare the students for the event. Because the team finished in the top ten, they were awarded a Lincoln MIG welder by the National FFA.”