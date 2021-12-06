ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Webkinz available in limited quantities at local Altoona store

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDmSf_0dFeN42H00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — As part of their new pilot retail program, Webkinz announced select retailers across the U.S. will have the iconic plush toys on their shelves, one of which is in Altoona.

Unkel Joe’s Woodshed , located at 3415 Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona, is the nearest retailer that will sell Webkinz. It’s also one of only 10 stores that will carry them across Pennsylvania.

The company, Ganz, said they plan to expand to additional retailers in 2022. As of right now, only 21 states have select retailers participating in the retail program. A full list can be found online .

For those who don’t know, Webkinz is an award-winning virtual world of pets, the company wrote on their Facebook. When you “adopt” a Webkinz plush pet, it comes with a unique “secret adoption code.” With that code, you can bring that pet to life online at Webkinz World .

Toys R Us to open new ‘interactive’ two-story store

Kids – or returning players – can care for their pet, decorate its home, dress them up, play games, answer trivia, earn KinzCash and more.

Webkinz was originally released in 2005, and after just one year, it’s reported the company made millions of dollars.

As of January, the web browser version of the game was discontinued. Now, a desktop app needs to be installed to run the game. It’s available on PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

For more information, head to the Webkinz Facebook page or website . Additionally, you can browse the stuffed animals available at Unkle Joe’s Woodshed on its website, as well.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Free COVID test sites available in Centre, Jefferson counties

(WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 drive-up testing sites will open in Centre and Jefferson counties, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). CENTRE COUNTY TESTING Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be testing Monday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Wolf admin. announces theatrical project funding for deaf, hard of hearing Pa. residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf admin. announced that Pennsylvanians who are deaf or hard of hearing will be able to see a special live theatrical performance made possible due to funding. The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) awarded $16,500 to the Little Lake Theatre Company in Canonsburg to create “Journey into Theater with Hands and Voices.” Department […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Blair Concert Chorale to perform ‘Lovely Are Thy Branches’ in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair Concert Chorale will be celebrating the holiday season with their “Lovely Are Thy Branches” musical performance. The performance is set to begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at The Sanctuary at ArtsAltoona Center located at 2212 Sixth Avenue, Altoona. To kick off the show they will be performing “We’re Gonna […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Altoona, PA
Lifestyle
Altoona, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Altoona, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
WTAJ

Groundhog Day open to the public, tickets on sale now

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s an annual tradition that has made Punxsutawney famous worldwide… Groundhog Day. After being closed to the public, and 40,000+ being replaced with cardboard cutouts this past February as Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction, visitors will be welcomed back for his prediction in 2022.Everyone is excited for a full house at […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Short-staffed: Central PA Humane Society closes to public

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society is closing its doors to the public until further notice, citing an extremely short staff and the inability to accommodate large crowds. The humane society said they will announce when they can reopen, and in the meantime, they will have minimal staff onsite to take care […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Wolf administration announces $11.4 Million investment in food bank storage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration and the General Assembly have announced an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks across Pennsylvania. Food banks in Central Pennsylvania will benefit from the investment, including the Central PA Food Bank, Food For Families, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and SHFB of Northwest PA. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

YMCA of Centre County wins non-profit tree decorating contest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 853 votes are in and the community has spoken, the winner of the Downtown State College Non-Profit Tree Decorating Contest is the YMCA of Centre County! Along with the title, the Y will also be taking home the $1000 grand prize. Decorating their tree with bulbs with words like […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Webkinz World#Ios#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

11,628 new COVID cases reported, 70.2% of residents vaccinated Dec. 10

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 15.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 11,628 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,818,299 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Buffalo Starbucks becomes first location in America to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Starbucks employees at the Elmwood Village location unionized in a historic vote Thursday, becoming the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in America to do so. The National Labor Relations Board revealed the results of the mail-in vote over Zoom Thursday for three Buffalo-area stores that sought to unionize. The Camp […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WTAJ

AR-15 seized during Westmont Hilltop trespassing investigation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Upper Yoder Police Department is investigating a security breach at Westmont Hilltop School District, where a student from another school was able to enter the secondary school. Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a letter to parents and guardians that the student was let into the building by a student from […]
WTAJ

The Grand Halle returning to Broad Street in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Grand Halle on Broad Street is is bring back their holiday service on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. The event takes place at The Grand Halle on 306 Broad Street, with tickets currently available at grandhalle.com or by calling the box […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Conemaugh Health System offers 10-week program for undergrad students

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interested in pursuing your medical education to become a physician? Applications are now open for a “Mentoring in Medicine” summer 2022 program. The program is 10-weeks long, and it will allow undergraduate students to shadow physicians across Conemaugh Health System (CHS) for unique clinical experiences. It will also prepare students […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers — a reality that could hit home Friday as winter storms start dumping snow from the Intermountain West to the Upper Great Lakes. States from Washington to […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy