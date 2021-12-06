Webkinz available in limited quantities at local Altoona store

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — As part of their new pilot retail program, Webkinz announced select retailers across the U.S. will have the iconic plush toys on their shelves, one of which is in Altoona.

Unkel Joe’s Woodshed , located at 3415 Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona, is the nearest retailer that will sell Webkinz. It’s also one of only 10 stores that will carry them across Pennsylvania.

The company, Ganz, said they plan to expand to additional retailers in 2022. As of right now, only 21 states have select retailers participating in the retail program. A full list can be found online .

For those who don’t know, Webkinz is an award-winning virtual world of pets, the company wrote on their Facebook. When you “adopt” a Webkinz plush pet, it comes with a unique “secret adoption code.” With that code, you can bring that pet to life online at Webkinz World .

Kids – or returning players – can care for their pet, decorate its home, dress them up, play games, answer trivia, earn KinzCash and more.

Webkinz was originally released in 2005, and after just one year, it’s reported the company made millions of dollars.

As of January, the web browser version of the game was discontinued. Now, a desktop app needs to be installed to run the game. It’s available on PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

For more information, head to the Webkinz Facebook page or website . Additionally, you can browse the stuffed animals available at Unkle Joe’s Woodshed on its website, as well.

