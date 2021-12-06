University of Alaska Museum of the North’s December Programs

The Campbell County Rockpile Museum has joined a program to help those who might be turned off by the museum’s admission fee. The Rockpile Museum has joined Museums For All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton will host two programs in December via Zoom. These events are free but require advance registration at FDMuseum.org. On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Date with History will feature Robert F. Jefferson discussing his book, "Brothers in Valor: The Battlefield Stories of the 89 African Americans Awarded the Medal of Honor" at 7 p.m. CST.
December 2021 | January 2022 Toledo Museum of Art Program Highlights. At TMA in its first North American museum presentation, Stan Douglas: Doppelgänger is the science fiction-inspired film by prominent artist Stan Douglas. The film centers around an astronaut named Alice, who embarks on a solitary outer space mission. When Alice’s ship unexpectedly turns around, she presumes she has returned to Earth, but instead she arrives at another realm, the exact reverse of her true home. In one version, Alice is welcomed and provided support upon her return, while in another narrative, Alice is received as a potential hostile threat. The work comprises two translucent screens, which can be viewed from either side and display parallel narratives that unfold simultaneously.
The Phoenix Art Museum is once again offering public tours and other programming. With them, a newly structured training program has begun for the docent class of 2021. The museum resumed in-person tours on Nov. 3 after 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lisa White, the museum’s docent president.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced Wednesday that it will be offering pay-what-you-can to everyone who wants to visit in December. Pay what you can admission will run from December 1 through the 17. This is being made possible because of a generous grant from...
The Livingston County Historical Society's trio of Pontiac House Museums began the Christmas season last weekend as the Jason Strevell House at 401 W. Livingston St., the Catherine V. Yost House and Museum at 298 W. Water St., and the Jones House at 314 E. Madison St. were opened up for free public tours.
Gallery North is celebrating the holiday season with “An Artful Holiday!” featuring unique works of art created by our 16 local artists. In addition to winter- and holiday-themed paintings and photographs, this exhibit will feature various creative interpretations of artful gifts that provide wonderful, unique items for gift-giving to yourself, or for family members and friends.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will screen more than 100 films and public programs through January 2022. Events will include works by Chloé Zhao, Roberto Gavaldón, Satyajit Ray and Hayao Miyazaki. “We have been thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to our inaugural programs. We feel the excitement growing...
The Hardin County Historical Museums is once again doing its letters to Santa program. Santa’s mailbox will be at the museum and will be taking letters until December 9. You can take your child to the museum from 1 until 4 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and visit the writing center.
The Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum invites the public to its Christmas tree lighting, which will feature students from Bowie Elementary School, Mayor Jane Hughson and a visit from Santa Claus. The event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 131 N. Guadalupe St., beginning with a cookie/hot chocolate reception at...
The sun is setting earlier and the weather is getting colder, and with that is the return of the Tomball Museum Center’s annual candlelight tour, a different way to experience Tomball’s history in person. Visitors can attend the museum’s annual Christmas open house and candlelight tour starting every second weekend...
POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum will debut a new, interactive art exhibit between Dec. 15 and Jan. 9. “I’m making a bunch of sculptures that are going to light up the room and be interactive, so children can play with them,” said Liza L. Paige, art educator at the museum who designed the new exhibit.
The Groningen University Museum is dedicated to preserving the stories behind the research conducted at the four-century-old institution. It is home to a diverse array of natural, scientific, and cultural artifacts, from historical medical devices (including silver blood-letting blades and the earliest x-ray tubes) to a lump of iron once thought to be a holy relic that had fallen from the sky over Siberia (now identified as a meteorite) to the world’s first electric vehicle, built in 1835.
KENOSHA — Kenosha's Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., jump into the holiday season this weekend with the International Holiday Market and Victorian Christmas. Admission is free to all the events, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Inside the Public...
The Mashpee Wampanoag Museum will close for the season on December 17. Currently, the Museum is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM for tribal members and the public to visit. The Museum provides visitors with a glimpse into the history and culture of the...
The Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St., is excited to offer two new holiday programs for residents this year. From Tuesday, November 30 through Saturday, December 18 residents can write or drop off letters for Santa at the Railroad Museum, where they will be carried via train to the North Pole. Santa’s responses will be available for pick-up at the museum two to three days after the letter was first sent.
WALLA WALLA-December 18 from 12 - 4 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit with a visit from Pioneer Santa! There will be a craft table for kids, refreshments, and complimentary gift wrapping for Museum Store purchases. Don't forget that members get a 10% discount on store purchases!. On December 30...
(Mass Appeal) – At the Amelia Park Children’s Museum in Westfield, each month visitors engage in special activities designed around new themes. December’s theme is ‘All About Me!’ and children are encouraged to get to know themselves and their world through art, science, and literature-related activities. Amelia Park Children’s Museum Education Manager, Brianne Zulkiewicz is with me now.
Snatch a last look or a first glimpse at museum exhibitions that are opening and closing throughout Greater Houston in December 2021. Things are a little quieter as we move into the holiday season, ahead of a busy January that’s shaping up for museums around Houston. Still, there are 10...
