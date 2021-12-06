University of Alaska Museum of the North’s December Programs

December 2021 | January 2022 Toledo Museum of Art Program Highlights. At TMA in its first North American museum presentation, Stan Douglas: Doppelgänger is the science fiction-inspired film by prominent artist Stan Douglas. The film centers around an astronaut named Alice, who embarks on a solitary outer space mission. When Alice’s ship unexpectedly turns around, she presumes she has returned to Earth, but instead she arrives at another realm, the exact reverse of her true home. In one version, Alice is welcomed and provided support upon her return, while in another narrative, Alice is received as a potential hostile threat. The work comprises two translucent screens, which can be viewed from either side and display parallel narratives that unfold simultaneously.

