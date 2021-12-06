ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Long Does the 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Cast Get to Rehearse?

ABC's 'Live In Front Of A Studio Audience' Scores Tuesday's Highest Demo; 'Our Kind Of People' Sinks To New Lows

Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life came back in a big way on ABC as the network’s latest iteration of Live in Front of a Studio Audience topped Tuesday ratings.  The ABC event earned a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.62 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Live in Front of a Studio Audience best a big night for NBC, outperforming both the latest iteration of The Voice (0.7,  6.67M) and the 2021 People’s Choice Awards (0.5, 3.23M). Read Deadline’s recap here. The People’s Choice Awards was hosted by Kenan Thompson and honored Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera and Dwayne Johnson. Among...
Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Allison Tolman, Kathryn Hahn Join 'The Facts of Life' on 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience'

You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have: “The Facts of Life.” But there’s no bad, only good — no, make that great — casting here for next week’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” remake of the classic 1980s sitcom. Joining the previously announced Ann Dowd (as Edna Garrett) will be Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, Allison Tolman as Natalie and Kathryn Hahn as Jo. For the third installment of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” executive producers Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel are pairing the iconic...
TV Ratings: 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Charms Key Viewers With Nostalgia

ABC won over viewers on Tuesday night with “Live in Front of a Studio Audience’s” nostalgia, lightheartedness and the visual of Kevin Hart standing side-by-side with John Lithgow, with almost a foot of height difference between them. Jimmy Kimmel’s roundup of modern superstars playing the characters of Norman Lear’s beloved classic sitcoms “Diff’rent Strokes” and The Facts of Life” garnered approximately 4.8 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day time-adjusted ratings during its 8-9:30 p.m. time-slot, and a 1.0/7 in the key 18-49 demographic. “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” was Tuesday’s No. 1 program in the key demo, but Tuesday...
Jennifer Aniston
Norman Lear
Kevin Hart
Jimmy Kimmel spent years trying to get Kevin Hart to play Diff'rent Strokes' Kevin Arnold on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

The problem was that Hart, with a very busy schedule with numerous projects, was always unavailable. “Jimmy had tried, almost three or four years ago, he wanted to approach Kevin Hart about this, because he just thought he would make the perfect Gary Coleman,” said Live in Front of a Studio Audience executive producer Brent Miller, Norman Lear's producing partner. “And we had been talking to his team for the past couple years about when Kevin would have a break. So we waited until we got his schedule, and then we built from there.” Meanwhile, the third iteration of Live in front of a Studio Audience intended to step away from the social issues of the first two, which featured episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times. This time, “we were looking for lighthearted and funny. And not the world’s problems In this case,” Lear said. Miller added: "As Norman said, we’ve just come off two tough years. And rather than focusing on episodes that were relevant, issue wise, to some of the times we’re living, we really just wanted to make them relevant to a good time. Where we’d have fun and the audience could have fun.” ALSO: ABC promos go retro in honor of Live in Front of a Studio Audience.
First Look: Jennifer Aniston & Kevin Hart on Set for Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Watch: Celebs LOVE the PCAs: Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco & More. Talk about a classic moment. Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union , Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart and John Lithgow were spotted on set Dec. 7 for the third installment of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear's Live in Front of a Studio Audience. The special event on ABC will feature reenactments of episodes from the popular 1980s sitcoms, The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes.
Worth Watching: Sitcoms Recreated 'In Front of a Studio Audience,' 'Abbott Elementary' Preview

The latest version of Live in Front of a Studio Audience tackles 1980s family faves The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, with adult stars (Kevin Hart! Jennifer Aniston!) taking on the child-actor roles. ABC previews a promising new comedy, Abbott Elementary, set at an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Kenan Thompson hosts the People’s Choice Awards, simulcast on NBC and E! The hilarious Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) lands her first Netflix stand-up special.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience did not go off the rails, but Norman Lear had to be bleeped and the A-listers kept cracking up

Jimmy Kimmel was surprised the 99-year-old TV legend would drop the F-bomb on live TV ahead of the re-enactments of Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life. “We were worried that, like, Snoop would curse on the air,” Kimmel said later. “And sure enough, Norman dropped an f-bomb right at the top of the show.” During The Facts of Life, the big names kept cracking up, from Kathryn Hahn to Gabrielle Union to Allison Tolman. Surprise guests Will Arnett and Jason Bateman also came close to losing it during their scene with Jon Stewart. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart really leaned into his role playing Gary Coleman's Arnold Jackson opposite tall actors Damon Wayans, Snoop Dogg and John Lithgow.
Inside the 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Rehearsal for 'Lighthearted' Special With Kevin Hart, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Aniston and John Lithgow

If the idea of Kevin Hart as Arnold Jackson — the 8-year-old played by Gary Coleman on “Diff’rent Strokes’ — sounds perfect on paper, wait until you see tonight’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” When the 5’4” Hart stands next to the 6’4” John Lithgow — who fills Conrad Bain’s role as Arnold’s adoptive father, Mr. Drummond — the casting is about as spot-on as anything “Live” has done in the past.
Ranking the funniest retro commercials from Live in Front of a Studio Audience

During Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience telecast, you might've noticed a few ads sprinkled throughout that fit in a bit too perfectly with the classic Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes episodes. Turns out they were products of Live's exec producer and host Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Reynolds, and their respective production companies, Kimmelot and Maximum Effort.
WATCH: The 80s Era Ads Were Our Favorite Parts of Last Night's Live In Front of a Studio Audience

There were quiet a few highlights of last night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience — from 99 year-old Norman Lear dropping the F-bomb on live TV, to the apparently ageless Lisa Whelchel performing the opening theme to The Facts of Life, to surprise appearances from Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Snoop Dogg — but for our money, the very best parts of the 90 minute special were the show's '80s themed commercials.
Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart star in 'The Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes' special: How to watch 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' and stream for free

TV is taking a trip back in time this week, with the recreation of ‘80s sitcoms “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” airing on ABC. You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial). “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”: “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes”...
Ratings: ABC's 'Facts of Life'/'Diff'rent Strokes' Sheds 1 Million Viewers From Last 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience'

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” returned Tuesday with the third iteration of ABC’s sitcom-reenactment special, featuring episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.” From 8-9:30 p.m., the special drew an average of 4.6 million viewers. That’s down from the 5.8 million viewers that tuned in for the December 2019 version.
