NFL

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

By Alaina Getzenberg
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- Bill Glass, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end with Cleveland and member of the Browns' 1964 NFL championship team, has died. He was 86. The Browns said Glass died Sunday night surrounded by family at his home in Waxahachie, Texas. The...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Cleveland Browns Drama

Another week, another drama-filled Cleveland Browns storyline. Earlier this year, comments from the father of Odell Beckham Jr. went viral on social media. The father of the now-former Cleveland Browns wide receiver was pretty critical of the team’s quarterback, Baker Mayfield. While Beckham Jr. has been released and signed by...
NFL
Daily Review Atlas

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Browns (6-5) and Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet in the Week 12 Sunday Night Football game on NBC. Kickoff for this AFC North showdown is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Below, we look at the Browns vs. Ravens odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns Grades: Offense fails to take advantage

Week 12 was a tough one for the Cleveland Browns offense, and that’s reflected in this week’s report card. The Cleveland Browns could not seize the moment and let another win slip from their grasp in a 16-10 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns had a...
NFL
27 First News

More Cleveland Browns players show frustration with team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Mathematically, the Cleveland Browns still have a shot at the playoffs, but if the team plays like they did last night and many other Sundays, do fans want to see extra games from this team?. The Sunday Night Football AFC North showdown was brimming with mistakes...
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: OBR Staff Picks Three Stars From The Ravens Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. Sunday Night Football has concluded, and as promised The OBR Staff will select 3 Stars and the Play Of The Game from the Browns 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. So without further ado... STEPHEN THOMAS. 1 JOK. Triggering downhill in...
NFL
WacoTrib.com

Former Baylor All-American Bill Glass dies

Former Baylor All-America lineman Bill Glass died on Sunday. He was 86. Glass lettered for the Bears from 1954-56, and was named consensus All-American as an offensive guard in 1956 for a Baylor team that finished 9-2 and beat Tennessee, 13-7, in the 1957 Sugar Bowl. Glass spent a year...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bigger Disappointment For The Browns: Offense Or Defense?

The 2021 season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are currently sitting at 6-6 and after Pittsburgh’s surprise win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Cleveland now sits in last place in the AFC North. Having said that, they’re still in the playoff hunt...
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: The Playoff Rooting List For Week 14

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. Welcome back, thank you for reading and Mele Kalikimaka as the stretch run of the 2021 NFL Season begins. Our Cleveland Browns - believe it or not - are right in the thick of the playoff chase, despite falling short of their lofty expectations to this point, for a variety of reasons. Even with all of the injuries, the inconsistencies, the drama that's now in Los Angeles, shuffling lineups, plays left on the field, wins left on the shelf and more BrownsTwitter animosity than the entire 1-31 or 4-44 stretches of recent years, the 2021 Cleveland Browns still have everything they wanted right in front of them for the taking. However, this is their LAST last chance. It's Alamo time. Do or die. McDonalds breakfast ends in five minutes. However you want to phrase it, this group has reached the put up or shut up portion of the calendar. Obviously, the best thing for the Browns to do is simply win as many of their remaining games as possible, but in the event they can't run the table, we'd like to take a look at what fallback options they may have, and where they can find some help. This week a lot of their AFC rivals play NFC teams, so choosing which team to root for is relatively simple, for once.
NFL
Yardbarker

Where the Cleveland Browns Stand Following the Week off

The Cleveland Browns are coming off of their off week at a dead even .500 record. Cleveland has gone 6-6 through their first 12 games and find themselves still alive for a playoff spot. With seven teams making the playoffs from each conference the AFC has a tight race going...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
cleveland19.com

5 worst moments of the Cleveland Browns season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the team 6-6 at the bye week, let’s examine the Browns Bottom Five: the 5 worst moments of the season so far. The defense was nonexistent in Los Angeles as the Chargers scored at will in a 47-42 week 5 win. Justin Herbert threw for...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Football
Sports
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield and Cleveland Browns’ bye week: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The main goal for the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield this bye week was to take some time off to heal both mentally and physically while the coaches went to work looking for answers to problems, especially with the offense. It could be said the Browns’...
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns sign punter Dustin Colquitt

BEREA, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Dec. 9, 2021. The Cleveland Browns have a new punter in town. The team announced Friday morning that punter Dustin Colquitt has been signed to the 53-man roster. The move was needed after Browns punter Jamie Gillan was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week following a positive test result.
NFL

