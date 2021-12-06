Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. Welcome back, thank you for reading and Mele Kalikimaka as the stretch run of the 2021 NFL Season begins. Our Cleveland Browns - believe it or not - are right in the thick of the playoff chase, despite falling short of their lofty expectations to this point, for a variety of reasons. Even with all of the injuries, the inconsistencies, the drama that's now in Los Angeles, shuffling lineups, plays left on the field, wins left on the shelf and more BrownsTwitter animosity than the entire 1-31 or 4-44 stretches of recent years, the 2021 Cleveland Browns still have everything they wanted right in front of them for the taking. However, this is their LAST last chance. It's Alamo time. Do or die. McDonalds breakfast ends in five minutes. However you want to phrase it, this group has reached the put up or shut up portion of the calendar. Obviously, the best thing for the Browns to do is simply win as many of their remaining games as possible, but in the event they can't run the table, we'd like to take a look at what fallback options they may have, and where they can find some help. This week a lot of their AFC rivals play NFC teams, so choosing which team to root for is relatively simple, for once.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO