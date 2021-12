Tyson Fury is planning on fighting at least three times in 2022 starting with a mandatory defence of his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte, his promoter Bob Arum has claimed. The ‘Gypsy King’ defeated Deontay Wilder in October to retain his WBC title, in what was his first fight in 18 months, but the heavyweight world champion would like a busier schedule next year. Fury is awaiting the result of an arbitration process that could see the 33-year-old ordered to face mandatory challenger Whyte in the United Kingdom. A unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk is also on his...

