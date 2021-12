The Stafford Regional Airport will receive $790,000 as its share of federal funding over the next five years, as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The new bipartisan bill passed last month provides $17 billion for port infrastructure and waterways and $25 billion for airports “to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies,” according to the White House.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO