For years, Time used the reach of broadcast TV to unveil its annual Person of the Year. For 2021, however, the magazine and media brand now owned by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne Benioff, will be taking the big reveal to YouTube. Time‘s video production division, Time Studios, will produce the special, which will premiere Monday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 a.m. ET on Time’s YouTube Channel. Last year, Time unveiled its Person of the Year in a primetime special on NBC and, for a number of years before that, did so on NBC’s Today show. The move from TV to...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO