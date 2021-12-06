HSU women top the Otters for their second straight conference win

(Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 edition) DAYTON, TN - The Bryan College Men’s Basketball team returned home for the first time in over 3 weeks on Wednesday night. The Lions faced off against Johnson University in an Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) matchup. Bryan’s offense exploded early for 52 points in the first half while shooting 58% from the field and 50% from 3pt-range. The Lions had three in double-figures by halftime as they went into the locker room up 52-29. They continued the efficient scoring during the second half and cruised their way to a 90-71 rout of Johnson for their second win in a row. The Lions improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the AAC.

