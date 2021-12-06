ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

HSU women top the Otters for their second straight conference win

By barstoolfanatics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humboldt State women’s basketball team defeated Cal State Monterey Bay 65-59 at Lumberjack Arena on Saturday night for the Jacks’ second straight conference win. Julia Iman recorded her second double-double of the season...

NBA

