ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nardo Wick Would Like to Introduce Himself

By Andre Gee
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNardo Wick has had the kind of come-up that can be a blueprint for other young artists. His single “Who Want Smoke?” caught fire at the top of the year, marking him as yet another artist to watch in the bustling Jacksonville rap scene. Then the remix, featuring Lil Durk, 21...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
inthrill.com

Nardo Wick – Who Is Nardo Wick? [Album Stream]

After several solid singles, Nardo Wick delivers his debut project Who is Nardo Wick?. He delivers 18 songs and gets features from Future, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage and more. Stream the album below. Stream Who is Nardo Wick? on Apple Music. Stream Who is Nardo Wick?...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Future and Lil Baby Join Nardo Wick for New Single "Me or Sum"

Rising rapper Nardo Wick has enlisted Future and Lil Baby for his newest single, “Me or Sum.”. Produced by Z3N and DVLP, the three-minute cut hears the trio diving into how their romantic partners think they’re “Me or Sum” after briefly experiencing their luxurious lifestyles. The trio each delivers their own touch on the track, with Future offering more paced and warmer bars, Lil Baby dropping fashionable raps with his unceasing flow and Wick hitting his quotable lines concisely.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
G Herbo
hotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: SZA, Polo G, Nardo Wick, & More

Following a week of complete inactivity for music releases during the Thanksgiving holiday, everything picked back up with single drops from SZA, Brent Faiyaz, and more last week. Hip-hop was in for a treat at the end of the week too because we got full-length releases from Nardo Wick, Lucki (with production from F1lthy), EST Gee, Polo G, and more.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Nardo Wick Delivers His Debut Album ‘Who is Nardo Wick?’

Following the release of his break-out platinum-selling single “Who Want Smoke?” Nardo Wick has officially released his debut album, Who is Nardo Wick?. Nardo Wick, from Jacksonville, FL, is an 18-track release bringing in Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Lakeyah, and Big 30. The album completes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thesource.com

[WATCH] Nardo Wick Drops Off New Video “Wicked Witch”

Nardo Wick has produced a new video for his song “Wicked Witch,” which was featured on his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick?, which was released on Friday. Nardo teased the song a few months ago on Instagram, and it’s since become one of the most requested songs from his album. Natural Born Killers and Pulp Fiction are referenced subtly throughout the video.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex

Listen to 2KBABY’s New Project ‘First Quarter’ f/ Chief Keef and More

Fresh off teaming up with Chief Keef for their collaborative single “Luigi,” 2KBaby returns with his new project First Quarter. The 11-track tape arrives after a string of one-off singles, marking the Louisville native’s first full-length offering since he dropped his April 2020 debut Pregame Rituals. First Quarter features previously released songs “Like This,” “Zack & Cody” and “Luigi,” as well as guest appearances from Mozzy (“Old Shoes”) and Kaash Paige (“Something On My Mind”).
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Foogiano Shows Appreciation For Fiancée Renni Rucci From Behind Bars

Foogiano is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for a parole violation, but the commitment from his partner Renni Rucci isn’t lost on him. The Georgia rapper took to Instagram on Sunday (November 28) to share a photo of his fiancée alongside a caption acknowledging just how much she’s holding him down.
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Drake Makes YK Osiris Perform in Drizzy’s House to Pay Off $60,000 Debt – Watch

YK Osiris may have a few music industry debts, but he's repaying Drake with a cappella vocals. Drake made YK perform inside his lavish home in Toronto to pay off the singer's supposed massive debt. On Thursday (Dec. 2), YK shared on his Instagram Story a video of himself making good on the debt. Apparently, the South Florida singer owed Drizzy a whopping $60,000.
MUSIC
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Polo G Puts Down Cash for a Corvette in New ‘Fortnight’ Video

Polo G has brings a couple stacks to the car dealership in the new music video for “Fortnight.”  The Ryan Lynch-directed clip opens with the rapper pulling a few bags of money out of a Louis Vuitton backpack and using it purchase a brand new red Corvette (a scene that’s, of course, followed by a requisite shot of the car’s loud motor revving). From there, the clip captures Polo G performing “Fortnight” in a stately mansion, while it also features some footage of the rapper taking photos with fans.  “Fortnight” is one of 14 additional tracks featured on Hall of Fame 2.0, the recently-released deluxe edition of Polo G’s acclaimed, chart-topping 2021 album. The expanded version also features “Young n Dumb,” the Michael Jackson-inspired single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” as well as new tracks featuring Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Tjay.  Hall of Fame recently landed at Number 14 on Rolling Stone’s list of the best Albums of 2021. 
ENTERTAINMENT
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Nardo Wick Releases Haunting Music Video For 'Wicked Witch'

Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returned on Monday (December 6) with a menacing new visual for his song “Wicked Witch” on the heels of his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick?. In the video, Wick and his love interest kill and rob customers in an old school diner as the rapper, who sports a bloody gash on his temple, spits about all the things he and his girl want to buy with their riches. Stylized with Pulp Fiction flavors, Nardo and his girl star as a modern-day hood Bonnie and Clyde, cruising around and partying in a musty motel following their gruesome robbery.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Is Frustrated With "Verzuz" Artists Charging "5x" More Than "Non Black Shows"

Another Verzuz is in the books now that Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's appearances have come and gone. Things were pretty tense leading into this Verzuz, and as we saw, the show kicked off with a bang after Bizzy Bone erupted on members of the Memphis collective. After a brief break, Verzuz officials were able to get things back on track, and soon, Bizzy even rejoined his groupmates and offered up an apology.
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy