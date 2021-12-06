Nardo Wick Would Like to Introduce Himself

Polo G has brings a couple stacks to the car dealership in the new music video for “Fortnight.” The Ryan Lynch-directed clip opens with the rapper pulling a few bags of money out of a Louis Vuitton backpack and using it purchase a brand new red Corvette (a scene that’s, of course, followed by a requisite shot of the car’s loud motor revving). From there, the clip captures Polo G performing “Fortnight” in a stately mansion, while it also features some footage of the rapper taking photos with fans. “Fortnight” is one of 14 additional tracks featured on Hall of Fame 2.0, the recently-released deluxe edition of Polo G’s acclaimed, chart-topping 2021 album. The expanded version also features “Young n Dumb,” the Michael Jackson-inspired single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” as well as new tracks featuring Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Tjay. Hall of Fame recently landed at Number 14 on Rolling Stone’s list of the best Albums of 2021.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO