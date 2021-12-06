Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

Easton Valley: The River Hawks are coming off back-to-back undefeated regular season campaigns. Longtime coach Dan Beck has 10 seniors on his roster, the most he's had in his 46 seasons. All-stater Kaleb Cornilsen has graduated, but Easton Valley returns wings Conor and Aidan Gruver, point guard Carson Fuegen and interior size with Cayden Deardorff (6-foot-7) and Dylon Dyson (6-4). With Easton Valley making it to the state title game in football, Beck said the early portion of the season could be a challenge. Still, he's excited about his group. "I said last year that I thought we would be capable of playing with anyone, not just in our league, but also in the state, as the season progresses," Beck said. "I stick by that statement again with this year’s team."

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO