Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

2. Ames (5)2-076 3. Valley, West Des Moines2-049 Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 14. Iowa City, West 9. Dubuque, Senior 8. Burlington 7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Ankeny 4. Waukee 4. Urbandale 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3. Des Moines, Hoover 1. Dubuque, Hempstead 1. Class 3A. RecordPts. 1. Ballard...

Pioneer Press

High school football: Saturday’s Prep Bowl predictions

FERTILE-BELTRAMI (13-0) VS. LeROY-OSTRANDER (11-2), 10 A.M. LeRoy-Ostrander didn’t have a season a few years ago for lack of numbers. Now it’s playing for a state title. Fertile-Beltrami is playing to honor teammate Jude Olson, who passed away in 2020. The difference could be quarterback Chase Johnson, who’s small but mighty. His ability to run the ball is worth the watch. Our pick: LeRoy-Ostrander 34, Fertile-Beltrami 19.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nebpreps.com

Boys Basketball Coaches Poll: 11.28.21

Each week during the high school basketball season select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class. Here are the ratings for week one of the 2021-22 season. Class A (Record) 1. Bellevue West (0-0) 2. Omaha Westside (0-0) 3. Millard North (0-0) 4. Lincoln Pius...
Daily Iowan

Grading the Iowa football team’s 28-21 win over Nebraska

Offense — C- Well, the offense is the lowest-graded unit here. That’s not new. The Hawkeyes actually moved the ball fairly consistently against the Cornhuskers, but couldn’t come away with touchdowns for most of the game. That seemingly played into the decision to bench quarterback Alex Padilla in favor of Spencer Petars. Aside from a fumble, Tyler Goodson was solid on the ground, and his 55-yard run set up Petras’ game-winning quarterback sneak for a touchdown. Also, I thought Brian Ferentz actually called a pretty good game *ducks*.
Midland Daily News

Prep boys' basketball previews

Last Year: The Chemics finished 10-6 overall, 6-4 in the Saginaw Valley League, won a district championship and lost to Marquette in a regional semifinal. Probable Lineup: Drew Barrie (sr. F, 6-4, 20.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.4 apg); Jason Davenport (jr. G, 5-11); Colin Haddad (sr. G, 5-11); Gabe Sokol (sr. F, 6-3); other spot is up for grabs.
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State jumps to No. 17 in new AP Poll

Iowa State men’s basketball continues to rise on the national scene. The Cyclones checked in at No. 17 in the new AP Top-25 poll released on Monday, up two spots from their 2021-22 debut position last week. Iowa State went 2-0 last week with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Creighton,...
thegazette.com

Iowa State football’s senior class is the "Bridge Builder"

AMES — Matt Campbell read a poem to his Iowa State team after its game against TCU on Friday. The Cyclones beat the Horned Frogs 48-14 on senior night, capping off the careers of the best seniors to ever play at Iowa State. The poem was “The Bridge Builder” by...
Daily Iowan

Iowa football’s Henry Marchese blocks punt for touchdown against Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Henry Marchese has been surrounded by Big Ten football his entire life. His father, John, played football at Iowa from 1982-86. His older brothers, Joe and Jimmy, played football at Maryland and Illinois, respectively. His twin brother, Michael, is in his senior year with the Illinois football program.
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Prep Boys Hoops: Handful of local teams enter AP Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points. Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 7. O'Fallon 7. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Evanston Township 2. Rolling Meadows 1. Class 3A. School W-L Pts. 1. Simeon (6) 2-0 78. 2. Hillcrest 4-0 52. 3. Peoria Notre Dame...
heraldcourier.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Being the center of attention fits Graham’s Meadows just fine

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Graham High School football player Brody Meadows commands attention. In the week before games, Meadows is a primary topic of discussion among opposing fans and coaches. During games, Meadows is surrounded by multiple blockers. Such is life for a 6-foot-7, 330-pound NCAA Division I recruit. “I don’t...
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Host Newton Tonight….Prep Boys Scoreboard

The Salem Wildcats will open up their home season tonight as they welcome the Newton Eagles to B.E. Gum. Bill Hawley and Craig Holmes will have the call for you. Salem is coming off a 2-2 stint and 5th place finish at the Capital Classic over the weekend, while Newton won the Cumberland Tournament. Game time around 8pm on 100.1 FM and streaming at WJBDradio.com.
iheart.com

Iowa State Enters Coaches Poll Top 25

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball team is making their debut in the Coaches Poll this week. The undefeated Cyclones enter the poll ranked 23rd in the nation. Iowa State defeated two ranked teams last week on their way to winning the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament.
Quad Cities Onlines

Iowa area boys basketball outlook

Easton Valley: The River Hawks are coming off back-to-back undefeated regular season campaigns. Longtime coach Dan Beck has 10 seniors on his roster, the most he's had in his 46 seasons. All-stater Kaleb Cornilsen has graduated, but Easton Valley returns wings Conor and Aidan Gruver, point guard Carson Fuegen and interior size with Cayden Deardorff (6-foot-7) and Dylon Dyson (6-4). With Easton Valley making it to the state title game in football, Beck said the early portion of the season could be a challenge. Still, he's excited about his group. "I said last year that I thought we would be capable of playing with anyone, not just in our league, but also in the state, as the season progresses," Beck said. "I stick by that statement again with this year’s team."
widerightnattylite.com

Iowa State Men’s Basketball Ranked 19th in AP Poll

In the midst of an absolutely astonishing turnaround under TJ Otzelberger, your Iowa State Cyclones Men’s Basketball team is RANKED. I don’t know if anybody knows how long this will last, but the prospect of being ranked at any point this season was a pipe dream for any reasonable fan. Hell, most had expectations set at “let’s at least look like we want to play basketball.” And not only that, but a team that’s built around an aggressive defense?
wvgazettemail.com

Prep football: Spring Valley's Bartrum heads All-MSAC team

Spring Valley senior receiver Ty Bartrum was selected as the Player of the Year and Huntington’s Billy Seals as the Coach of the Year on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference football team. Bartrum tied for the state lead in touchdown receptions in the regular season with 15, giving the Timberwolves...
Lincoln Journal Star

Prep glance: FCSH's Goltz becomes all-time wins leader in boys basektball

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart rolled to a season-opening 74-19 win against Sterling to give Doug Goltz his 695th career victory in boys basketball. Goltz is now the all-time wins leader, passing Duane Mendlik, who won 694. Goltz's career record is 695-183. Goltz, who also is the Irish's football...
Daily Iowan

What’s at stake for Iowa football in the Big Ten Championship Game

Iowa hasn’t been to the Big Ten Championship Game in a long time — six years to be precise. The Hawkeyes earned their last conference title game bid in 2015, when they won the Big Ten West Division outright for the first time. Now, with its second outright Big Ten West Division title in its back pocket, 10-2 Iowa will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to take on 11-1 Michigan with a Big Ten championship on the line.
Danville Commercial-News

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Fountain Central wins on the road

MICHIGANTOWN, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys basketball team rolled to a 56-47 win over Clinton Central on Friday. Mason Larkin had 17 points for the Mustangs, while Koby Wolf had 14, Will Harmon had 13, Issac Gayler had eight and Luke Foxworthy added four. The Mustangs will face Riverton...
