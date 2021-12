Of all the myths associated with COVID-19, one of the most pervasive is that the virus is essentially harmless for children. The facts are that at least 143 American children between 5 and 11 years of age have lost their lives to COVID-19 and more than 8,600 have been hospitalized. Thousands more have suffered from MIS-C, a severe inflammatory condition that can damage the heart and other vital organs, or so-called long COVID, which can persist for many months after the acute illness has subsided. Countless children have been subjected to quarantine after COVID-19 exposures, school lockdowns and repeated interruption of their education. Some of these children will be dealing with the consequences of COVID-19 for the rest of their lives.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO