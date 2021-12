BASKETBALL: 29th annual Adair Invitational Tournament opens play today

Sequoyah’s Kyra Crenshaw (13) takes an off-balance shot Monday night. (Feb. 2021) JAY LEDERMAN

Brackets have been announced for the 29th annual Adair Invitational Tournament.

Both Sequoyah teams are set to take part in the event, which begins Monday, Dec. 6 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 11. The Lady Eagles play at 7:10 p.m. on the opening day against Locust Grove, and the boys will face the same opponent at 8:30 p.m.

Here is a look at the brackets:

GIRLS

Monday, Dec. 6

Sequoyah vs. Locust Grove, 7:10 p.m.

Gravette vs. Ketchum, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Adair vs. Wyandotte, 7:10 p.m.

Chouteau vs. Dewey, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Winner’s bracket

Chouteau-Dewey winner vs. Gravette-Ketchum winner, 7:10 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Chouteau-Dewey loser vs. Gravette-Ketchum loser, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Winner’s bracket

Adair-Wyandotte winner vs. Sequoyah-Locust Grove winner, 7:10 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Adair-Wyandotte loser vs. Sequoyah-Locust Grove loser, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Seventh-place game, 1 p.m. (Old Gym)

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:40 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS

Monday, Dec. 6

Sequoyah vs. Locust Grove, 8:30 p.m.

Gravette vs. Ketchum, 5:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Adair vs. Wyandotte, 8:30 p.m.

Chouteau vs. Dewey, 5:50 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Winner’s bracket

Chouteau-Dewey winner vs. Gravette-Ketchum winner, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Chouteau-Dewey loser vs. Gravette-Ketchum loser, 5:50 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Winner’s bracket

Adair-Wyandotte winner vs. Sequoyah-Locust Grove winner, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Adair-Wyandotte loser vs. Sequoyah-Locust Grove loser, 5:50 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Seventh-place game, 2:20 p.m. (Old Gym)

Fifth-place game, 2:20 p.m.

Third-place game, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.