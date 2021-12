Considering that it’s made up of items used on a daily basis, it’s not hard to justify investing a decent amount into one’s everyday carry loadout. This ultimately sets a fairly high standard, which can make it tricky to gift a quality piece of EDC gear without taking too hard of a hit to your wallet. There is, however, a myriad of worthwhile everyday carry items that can be picked up at a reasonable price, though they can be difficult to find. Knowing this, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up a curated selection of the best everyday carry gifts to give this holiday season for under $50. So, whether you’re looking for one main item or want to supplement a larger present with an additional small gift or two, this list has got you covered.

