I’m a Celebrity 2021: Danny Miller devastated as he tries to secure letter from home for David Ginola

There were tears on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Monday night (6 December) when Danny Miller failed to secure a letter from home for his fellow campmate David Ginola .

The contestants had to pair up and take part in a wifi themed challenge to win each other letters from loved ones.

Throughout the day, Kiosk Cledwyn called camp and read out a six digit code made up of letters, numbers and symbols. Each campmate had to remember the code until they were asked to input it into the computer.

If they got it right, they won their partner’s letter from home. If they got it wrong, it wouldn’t be delivered. Each person was given three chances.

When former footballer Ginola got it right for Emerdale star Miller, Miller cried and said: “When David got the code right, there isn’t a feeling that I’ve felt like that before, it’s indescribable.”

Unfortunately, Miller did not manage to return the favour. He got the first and second attempt wrong. Fearing getting it wrong a third time, he asked someone else to press the button to send his chosen code. It was incorrect.

Miller felt so guilty that he burst into tears. In the Telegraph, he cried, saying: “I’m just gutted, I feel so selfish because he remembered mine and I couldn’t remember his. I was so confident with it, I was literally so confident. I don’t know how I got an A mixed up with an underscore. It doesn’t make sense.”

Ginola comforted Miller, saying: “Look at me in my eyes. I don’t need to read a letter to know that my girlfriend loves me, OK? Listen. It’s fine. I promise you. It’s absolutely fine. I don’t want to see you in that state.”

The scenes moved many viewers on Twitter, with one fan writing: “Aww poor Danny bless him he idolises David and he’s gutted he didn’t win him his letter from home.”

Another added: “Oh my goodness Danny Miller is such a sweetie pie. I didn’t think I could love him more.”

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.