Nintendo loses case over eShop pre-order cancellations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday a German court ruled against Nintendo regarding the platform holder's seven-day policy to cancel eShop pre-orders, as reported by Nintendo Life. In the case, the Federation of German...

Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo eShop Black Friday Cyber Deals games list is live and massive

Nintendo has announced that its Black Friday Cyber Deals have begun for 2021, offering sales on a massive selection of Switch eShop games. Nintendo PR has provided a list of featured Switch games below and their sale discounts for Black Friday Cyber Deals, but the truth is that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Ubisoft, Capcom, Electronic Arts (EA), Sega / Atlus, Konami, and even Jackbox Games are all offering great eShop sales on a huge number of digital games, big and small. This is the major digital sale Nintendo Switch owners have been waiting for, and it’s on through 11:59 p.m. PT on November 30.
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Switch eShop Cyber Deals Now Live In North America, Until November 30

Switch owners in the US can now grab some fresh digital deals this Thanksgiving season!. The Nintendo Switch eShop now hosting a whole slew of Cyber Deals from now until 30 November 2021 (11:59 pm PT). The giant sale even features Nintendo’s first-party adventures such as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, and more!
twistedvoxel.com

Nintendo eShop Cyber Monday 2021 Deals Revealed, Up To 50% Discount On Games

Nintendo has revealed the full list of games for their Cyber Monday 2021 sale on Nintendo eShop which includes several major names as well as Nintendo’s published games. Check out the full list of games that are available in this sale below, or additionally you can take a look at a more comprehensive list from the official source.
CNET

Nintendo eShop Cyber Sale is here: Which games to get, which to avoid

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Nintendo has launched a massive eShop sale on the Nintendo Switch, with games on sale through Nov. 30. If you want to browse the full list, go ahead. There are some Nintendo first-party games on sale -- although retailers are also selling these games, sometimes for even less. I'm even more interested in the indie and third-party games that on sale, too.
imore.com

Save $10 on this Pikachu and Eevee Nintendo Switch Case

The Nintendo Switch is a very hot item this holiday season and has been the best-selling console in the U.S. for 34 months. If you managed to snag a sweet Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal this year, then you ought to get a protective carrying case to go with it. After all, the Switch is very portable, so you'll want to have a safe place to put it when playing on-the-go.
IGN

Nintendo's Cyber Monday eShop Sale Ends Soon: Save on Nintendo Switch Games

Black Friday 2021 may be over, but Nintendo's eShop sale is still going strong. If you're looking to load up on some digital games, this is a perfect opportunity to save some money on hit games from Nintendo, as well as third-party titles from Ubisoft, Capcom, SEGA, EA, and more, as well as plenty of must-play indie games.
gamedeals365.com

Save on Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store gift cards

Get discounted Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store gift cards to give as a gift this Christmas. If you’re looking for early Christmas gifts for your friends, family or gaming partner, or just looking for a gift for yourself, Amazon has discounts on PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop gift cards that will save you some moolah.
Nintendo Life

Nintendo's Latest Indie World Newsletter Highlights Some Great eShop Picks For The Holidays

If you're looking to fill up your Switch's storage with some delightful indie hits to play over the holidays, Nintendo has you covered. The company has published the latest issue of its 'Inside Indie World' newsletter, offering up some holiday season gift ideas for your friends, family, or even yourself. As well as highlighting some of the eShop's best digital games, the newsletter also includes a couple of features that talk about game development and spotlight specific titles – such as DigixArt with Road 96, and Lienzo with Aztech Forgotten Gods.
Android Central

This is the cheapest Oculus Quest 2 deal you'll find on Cyber Monday

It's now been just over a year since the Oculus Quest 2 came out — now rebranded to the Meta Quest 2 after Facebook's company name changed to Meta — and the VR console is finally on sale for Black Friday. The best Black Friday Quest 2 deals are aplenty, but this one is the best one of all.
gamesindustry.biz

Valve says it will not allow exclusive titles for Steam Deck

This week Valve has said it doesn't intend to allow Steam Deck exclusive games on Steam. The platform holder provided this updated within a newly released FAQs based on developer questions regarding the handheld. In response to a question about whether Valve would want Steam Deck exclusives, the company said,...
techraptor.net

Nintendo Loses Appeal in Nintendo eShop Lawsuit in Germany

Nintendo has lost the Nintendo eShop lawsuit in Germany, potentially paving the way for changes to your ability to cancel pre-orders in that country and elsewhere. Longtime Nintendo fans know that the company has a habit of legal action, especially when it comes to the DMCA; over the years, it's targeted a bunch of fan projects such as a Metroid 2 remake and a fan-made The Legend of Zelda game. Recently, however, the Japanese company found itself on the other side of the courtroom, defending its pre-order cancellation processes in Germany -- and it just lost its most recent appeal.
T3.com

PS5 restock: PlayStation Direct stock now live and open to public

Update: All PS5 stock has now sold out, be that disc or digital. This specific console restock lasted approximately 25 minutes before selling out, with T3 not even able to make it through to the purchase page. Missed out? No worries. We're expecting big things over the next couple of...
Nintendo Life

eShop Selects

Yet another month of very decent Switch eShop releases has flown on by, so it's time once again to bring out the trusty Nintendo Life eShop Selects!. These awards aim to celebrate the best of Nintendo's digital store, giving some love and attention to the games that could so easily be missed in the Switch's ever-growing library.
nintendoeverything.com

Crysis 3 Remastered Switch physical release revealed

Limited Run Games has revealed a new physical release for Crysis 3 Remastered on Switch. The company is planning both a standard version and a Deluxe Edition, the latter of which includes an art card. Pre-orders begin on December 7 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM in the UK / 6 PM in Europe. Reservations will be available for six weeks here.
gamesindustry.biz

Report: Sony overhauling PlayStation Plus with new tiers and streaming

Sony is planning to switch up its PlayStation Plus offering next spring, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Citing people familiar with the plans, the outlet says Sony will likely keep the PlayStation Plus branding, but will merge the service with its streaming offering PlayStation Now and offer a catalog of titles from every Sony platform except the Vita.
gamesindustry.biz

Tencent launches Level Infinite

Today Tencent announced the launch of a new games publishing division Level Infinite. The brand is said to be "dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience." It will operate from offices in Singapore and Amsterdam with staff located globally. Level Infinite is offering technical and production assistance, as...
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo UK Releases eShop Highlights Video For November 2021

Catching up with all the fresh digital titles that hit Nintendo Switch last month? Here’s a refresher!. Nintendo UK has shared a new highlights video featuring some games that launched digitally on Nintendo Switch in November 2021. These include Demon Turf, Unpacking, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and more!
Game Informer Online

The eShop Gems Of The Year: 2021 Edition | All Things Nintendo

As we approach the end of 2021, every podcast and major outlet is starting to reflect on the best the year had to offer. This week, Brian invites Game Informer associate editor Jill Grodt to talk about the best indie games that came to Switch over the course of 2021. The pair runs down a ton of indie games you can find on the eShop, giving you a wide variety of titles to help you potentially find something new that you might have missed earlier in the year.
