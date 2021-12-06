Nintendo loses case over eShop pre-order cancellations

Nintendo has lost the Nintendo eShop lawsuit in Germany, potentially paving the way for changes to your ability to cancel pre-orders in that country and elsewhere. Longtime Nintendo fans know that the company has a habit of legal action, especially when it comes to the DMCA; over the years, it's targeted a bunch of fan projects such as a Metroid 2 remake and a fan-made The Legend of Zelda game. Recently, however, the Japanese company found itself on the other side of the courtroom, defending its pre-order cancellation processes in Germany -- and it just lost its most recent appeal.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO