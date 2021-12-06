Nintendo loses case over eShop pre-order cancellations

Nintendo has announced that its Black Friday Cyber Deals have begun for 2021, offering sales on a massive selection of Switch eShop games. Nintendo PR has provided a list of featured Switch games below and their sale discounts for Black Friday Cyber Deals, but the truth is that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Ubisoft, Capcom, Electronic Arts (EA), Sega / Atlus, Konami, and even Jackbox Games are all offering great eShop sales on a huge number of digital games, big and small. This is the major digital sale Nintendo Switch owners have been waiting for, and it’s on through 11:59 p.m. PT on November 30.
