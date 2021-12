CLEVELAND — He sadly didn't live to see it, but the call finally came for Minnie Miñoso. The former Cleveland Indians outfielder who spent most of his career with the Chicago White Sox was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday, one of six new members selected via the museum's so-called "Veterans Committees." Miñoso was chosen by the Golden Days Committee (covering candidates from 1950-69) along with the late first baseman Gil Hodges, fellow outfielder and Cuban Tony Oliva, and pitcher Jim Kaat. Legendary Negro League legend Buck O'Neill and Bud Fowler -- the first known Black player in the history of professional baseball -- were selected by the Early Baseball Committee (1871-1949).

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO