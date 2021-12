Sources indicate that Texas A&M freshman defensive back Dreyden Norwood is in the NCAA transfer portal. Norwood did not see any action last season for the Aggies. He was the number one player in Arkansas in the 2021 class with a 247 Sports Composite ranking of .9029 as a four star prospect. He committed to A&M in July of 2020 and the Aggies beat out Arkansas for his services. He was primarily a quarterback in high school and was having to make the transition to the secondary.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 59 MINUTES AGO