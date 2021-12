They usually just disappear into the night. When college football coaches leave a job they often are never heard from again. But leaving Oregon this week cut deep for Mario Cristobal and he wanted to speak to the people of that state one last time as he started getting things organized at The U. So he reached out to newspaper columnist and radio host John Canzano on 750 The Game in Portland and offered to go on his popular show to get his message out to the fans. It was his first time speaking since accepting the job at Miami.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO