Opening Lines Released for 2021-22 Big 12 Football Bowl Games

Dynasty Fantasy Football Recap Week 12 2021 NFL Season. Week twelve could be summed up by exploring the concept of the "haves" and the "have nots." If a manager started Leonard Fournette, there's a good chance that they walked away with a win this week. If an owner played an opponent with Leonard Fournette, there's a good chance they walked away with a loss. To compound matters, all of Fournette's production completely sapped the potential fantasy points from Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and even Tom Brady to a degree. This doesn't involve any actionable intel, as fantasy football managers should start every one of those players next week. That said, it does bring to light the concept that fantasy football is mostly a matter of luck. Who could have predicted that DeAndre Swift would go down at the beginning of the Lions game with an injury, completely torpedoing the chances of almost every manager that started him? These random occurrences happen. Dynasty owners should still avoid chasing the random outliers. A team needs to be able to withstand an injury or two and an unexpected loss or two.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO